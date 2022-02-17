In addition to retirement, check out 10 more benefits that MEIs have

About 11.2 million are registered as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) in Brazil, according to data from the Business Map, released by the Ministry of Economy.

The number represents 56.7% of the businesses operating in the country in 2020, and shows the desire or need to work on their own and open their own business. And the MEI makes it possible for these people to have access to labor guarantees.

What is MEI?

MEI means individual microentrepreneur and was established by the National Statute of Microenterprises and Small Businesses through the Complementary Law 128/2008. This simplified business model aims to regularize the situation of informal and self-employed professionals.

To formalize as MEI, the interested party must see if their occupation fits in the category. Then you can sign up via site of the federal government and right there to generate the first Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional (DAS).

What are the requirements to become MEI?

According to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), the MEI must meet the following requirements:

Maximum annual revenue of R$ 81 thousand per year or R$ 6,750.00 per month;

Not be a partner or owner in another company;

Have a maximum of one employee and pay a minimum wage (R$ 1,212.00) or the minimum wage for the category to which they fall.

What are the obligations?

The individual micro-entrepreneur has some obligations that must be fulfilled:

Complete the monthly gross expense report;

Pay the DAS every month;

Make the Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional (DASN);

Issue invoice when necessary.

What are the rights of the MEI?

The MEI that meets the requirements and fulfills the obligations has the following rights:

Retirement due to age or disability, not contemplating retirement due to contribution time; Paid sick leave due to health problems (sick leave); maternity allowance; Social Security coverage extended to the family; For the family: reclusion aid; For the family: death benefit; CNPJ, thus facilitating the opening of a bank account and access to credit with cheaper interest; Exemption from the payment of federal taxes (Income Tax, PIS, Cofins, IPI and CSLL); Can negotiate with public bodies; Issue invoice; Technical support and support from Sebrae.

