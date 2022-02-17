In Hungary, Bolsonaro disseminates false information about the Amazon and says that Brazil does not destroy the forest | Politics

In a statement to the press this Thursday (17), alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in Budapest, President Jair Bolsonaro released false information about the Amazon and said that Brazil does not destroy the forest.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Bolsonaro addressed the issue by mentioning that, before meeting Orbán, he spoke with Hungarian President János Áder. And that, at that meeting, the subject of the Amazon came to the fore. The topic has been the subject of recurring demands from the international community since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government. The president has lived with criticism that Brazil does not adopt the environmental policies necessary to prevent the destruction of the Amazon.

IMAZON FORECAST: Amazon may have 15,000 km² of deforested area by July, says platform

Bolsonaro said the conversation with Áder “focused on the environmental issue”. The data used by the president do not correspond to what actually occurs in the Brazilian environment (see numbers further down).

“A little while ago I also talked to our president of Hungary, he focused much more on the environmental issue. I had the opportunity to talk to him about what the Amazon represents for Brazil and for the world. arrive outside Brazil in a very distorted way, as if we were the great villains when it comes to forest preservation and destruction, which does not exist,” Bolsonaro said.

“We preserve 63% of our territory. And you can’t find this in practically any other country in the world. We even worry about reforestation, something I don’t see in European countries as a whole. So, this information, this misinformation passes to the side of an attack on our economy that obviously comes largely from agribusiness”, added Bolsonaro.

CATTLE IMPACT: Pasture in the Amazon increases 74% in 30 years; understand in 3 points the relationship between livestock and deforestation

Amazon has record of deforestation alerts in January 2022

According to data from the Instituto do Homem e Meio Ambiente da Amazônia (Imazon), deforestation in the Amazon in 2021 was the highest in 10 years.

According to data from the agency’s Deforestation Alert System (SAD), which monitors the region with satellite images, 10,362 km² of native forest were destroyed from January to December last year, which is equivalent to half of the state of Sergipe. The devastation in 2021 was 29% greater than the year before.

In addition, according to figures from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the Amazon had a record of deforestation alerts in January 2022. It was the worst January since 2016, when monitoring began.

Deforestation alerts detected in January 2022 amounted to 430 square kilometers, four times more than in January 2021.

Satellite images show that deforestation is also accelerating in previously preserved parts of the forest, such as the south of the state of Amazonas, close to the border with Acre and Rondônia.

Researchers, civil servants and inspectors from agencies such as Ibama interviewed by Jornal Nacional said that the deforestation registered in January was the result of the continuous lack of action by the federal government to contain environmental crimes in the Amazon. They pointed to the dismantling of environmental inspections and the attitude of the President of the Republic as incentives for criminals to act.

Percentage of territory preserved

Experts say that Bolsonaro’s statement, that Brazil has more than 60% of its territory with preserved vegetation, does not correspond to reality. The president has already released this number several times.

Analysis by Mapbiomas shows that at least 9% of the total 66% of the current vegetation cover is secondary – that is, they are areas that have already been deforested and have started to grow again. These are areas that, therefore, have not been preserved. “In addition, more than 20 countries have an area with native vegetation larger than that of Brazil”, points out the Fakebook.eco initiative, which analyzes environmental misinformation with the support of a network of NGOs.

Other Brazilian biomes

Other biomes have also had losses with Brazilian environmental policy: in the Cerrado, for example, there was the largest area under deforestation alert for August, in 2021, since 2018.

Still in the Cerrado, the number of fires – considering the numbers from January to August 2021 – was the highest since 2012.

In the Pantanal, there was a record of fires in 2020. A survey released this month shows that 17 million vertebrate animals died because of the fires in the biome last year.

In the Caatinga, until August 1, 2021, the number of fires rose 164% compared to 2020. It was the biggest increase in fire points for all Brazilian biomes in that period.