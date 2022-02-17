In Russia, Bolsonaro announces credit for Petrópolis (RJ)

On a trip to Russia, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced, this Wednesday (16), extraordinary credit for the city of Petrópolis (RJ), affected by heavy rains, which have already caused the death of at least 78 people.

Bolsonaro, who regretted the deaths, did not inform the value of the credit and highlighted that the government should also release FGTS withdrawals for residents of the mountain region.

“I spoke with Governor Cláudio Castro and, obviously, with the Minister of Economy, and it is a special credit to assist the victims of the catastrophe and to rebuild something”, he said.

“Enough credit to meet that need,” he replied when asked what the value would be. “Special credit cannot be requested beyond what is foreseen for recovery. The other credits, for prevention, are provided for in the Budget.”

Also according to the representative, the government must release FGTS withdrawals. “As is customary in these matters, we regret the deaths, but, for example, the release of the guarantee fund and the construction of emergency works to restore transitability in the region”, he added.





The statements were given by Bolsonaro to the press in Moscow, Russia. The head of the federal executive also said that he changed the route back to Brazil. The president, who will be in Budapest, Hungary, this Thursday (17), will land at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, and not in Brasília, on Friday (18). From there, he goes to the Petrópolis area.





Russia X Ukraine

Earlier, Bolsonaro met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The three-day visit comes amid diplomatic tensions between the country and major Western powers over military moves across the border with Ukraine. The representative stated that the mission of the Brazilian delegation is “commercial and of peace” and that it is in the nature of Brazil to be a pacifist country.

The President of the Republic recognized the complex scenario between Russia and Ukraine. “Other countries have their regional problems. There is a problem here, and we stand in solidarity with each and every country, as long as the search for a solution to these impasses is peaceful.”

Bolsonaro confirmed that he received information from other countries that considered it more appropriate to have rescheduled the meeting, due to tensions and the alleged invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine.





“Yes, we had information from some countries that would like the event not to take place, some thought that the worst could happen with our presence here. I understand the reading I have of President Putin, that he is also a person who seeks peace, and any conflict is of no interest to anyone in the world,” he said.

“We maintained our agenda and, coincidentally or not, part of the troops left the borders, and, by all indications, a great sign that the path to a peaceful solution is now presented for Russia and Ukraine”, he added.