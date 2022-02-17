Income tax will generate high losses for those who earn up to R$ 6 thousand

According to a survey carried out by the Regional Accounting Council of Rio, the Income Tax 2022 will end up generating a high loss for those who earn up to R$ 6 thousand. This must happen due to the lack of correction in the tax table, which causes these taxpayers to have a loss of more than R$ 5 thousand per year. To learn more about it, check it out below!

Income Tax 2022 will generate high losses for those who earn up to R$ 6 thousand

First, it is worth mentioning that, since 2018, the government has been promising to increase the income tax exemption range. However, as this did not happen, in addition to these taxpayers not having the exemption, they also saw the monthly discount increase. As a result, they now have a discount of R$464, against the R$222 charged last year.

According to experts on the subject, the lack of this adjustment in the Income Tax mainly harms the poorest people. This is because the range of exempt people is decreasing more and more, and those who do not have real gains, due to inflation, still suffer from the collection of more taxes.

Finally, it is important to remember that, if the table were updated every year by the IPCA since April 2015, a taxpayer who has an income of three minimum wages today would have received about R$2,600 more in his account in the last six years. . In the case of a taxpayer with an income of up to five minimum wages per month, this loss reaches R$ 7,661 during the same period.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com