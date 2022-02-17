Intelbras acquires 100% of Renovigi Energia Solar for around BRL 334 million

Intelbras, a Brazilian technology developer, announced this Wednesday (16) that it has acquired 100% of the capital of the manufacturer Renovigi Energia Solar. The value of the transaction is around R$334 million.

According to the companies, the objective is to expand the offer of solutions in the solar energy market, advancing in the distributed generation segment in the country.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals required by law, from CADE and other economic authorities.

Founded 10 years ago and with its headquarters in Chapecó (SC), Renovigi has more than 1.5 million solar panels installed.

Intelbras, based in São José (SC), has been in existence for 45 years and is listed on B3, having gone public a year ago.

Also according to the two companies, the operations of both companies, as well as commercial and product policies, will remain independent.

“Intelbras brings more strength and robustness to the solar energy market with the union of the two companies. The acquisition will provide the various sales channels and partners with a great opportunity to do business, further expanding the availability of products to the local market, benefiting the entire chain, which includes the final consumer, small, medium and large companies”, says Altair Silvestri, CEO of Intelbras.

“Intelbras’ mission is to make this technology accessible throughout Brazil, which reinforces our environmental, social and economic commitment to our stakeholders”, adds the executive.

“Renovigi is a company that was born from the dreams and projects of its founders and grew with a focus on sustainable energy. Our mission is to make the world more sustainable with the Sun as inspiration. The process of consolidation in the national solar energy market is taking place at great strides and the union with Intelbras is going in that direction”, says Gustavo Müller Martins, CEO of Renovigi.

“The sum of operational synergies and access to resources are fundamental points for increasing our competitiveness and expanding our share in the Brazilian market. Our national network, with more than 4 thousand accredited companies, will benefit from the joint efforts of the two companies. Two great national brands now united to create more opportunities, innovations, technologies and security for the solar energy market in Brazil”, concludes the executive.