Interest threatens Portuguese pockets. Euribor could rise above zero as early as June – Observer

Euribor rates may no longer be in negative “ground” next June, in the case of the 12-month index. within the deadline to six months the same can happen in September and the three months in November, according to the quotations of interest rate derivatives that are traded daily and that have risen sharply in recent weeks, given the escalation of inflation in Europe and the possibility of the ECB accelerating the withdrawal of monetary stimuli. You effects on credit installments will not be immediate, but are significant.

The rise in these indicators accelerated sharply in these first months of 2022, judging by the evolution of Euribor futures contracts (traded on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange, or LIFFE) and in a type of complex instrument called forward rate agreements. It is enough to go back a few weeks in the analysis of this data, until the end of last year, and the financial markets were betting that it would be much further in time that moment when Euribor rates returned to non-negative levels.

On December 31, 2021, when the Euribor 12 months was around -0.50%, the market’s expectation was that the index would reach the “water line” only in February 2023 – is now June 2022, that is, the date on which investors predict this evolution has been brought forward in time by eight months. For those who have credits indexed to six monthszero Euribor was predicted in June 2023 (now September 2022) and for the less frequent cases in which the Euribor to three months the date forecast by the markets became November 2022 (it was December 2023).

Even more worrying for those who have loans, namely housing loans at a variable rate, is that, after that symbolic moment of Euribor going back to zero (after more than five years in which they were negative), the rates may continue to climb. The market is indicating that the three-month index could reach 0.5% in March or April 2023; within six months, it may reach the same level of 0.5% in the first months of 2023; and at Euribor at 12 months it may be even earlier – between November and December 2022.

What can that mean in practice? In a simple calculation, a family that has a spread of 1% for a loan of 150 thousand euros for 30 years – indexed to three months – you are paying an installment of 447.27 euros. If Euribor reaches 0.5%, the installment will rise to 517.68 euros, that is, a increase of more than 70 euros per month. Which becomes more worrying if we take into account the rise in inflation that has already been putting pressure on family budgets.

Filipe Garcia, economist at the IMF – Information on Financial Markets, cautions that these interest rates are not always able to translate what later ends up happening in reality, because they are instruments characterized by some volatility. Just remember that in spring/summer 2021, recalls the specialist, the indication given by these derivatives was that Euribor rates would remain negative for several years, possibly until 2026. Something that, nowadays, seems very unlikely to happen. to happen.

However, the trend is unquestionable. “Have interest rates hit bottom? No doubt it has. The installments will not go down again”, says Filipe Garcia, anticipating that the trajectory should worry us because “many people are not used to, after so many years with low or negative interest rates they have already taken these levels of installments for granted and now it can be complicated”. It is clear that “if people also have salary increases, or if they have had sense and have saved in recent years, they will be able to absorb – otherwise, they will pay more to the bank and that means there will be less left over to spend on other things”, he concludes.