IR: 1 million Brazilians must correct error to leave fine mesh – Notícias

At least 1 million statements from the Income tax are still in the fine mesh awaiting the correction of the data, says the Federal Revenue. Of that number, 600,000 were delivered in 2021.

Taxpayers can file a rectifying return using the IR programs from previous years. Only then will he be able to enter the refund queue, if he is entitled, to receive the value in residual lots.

Another alternative is to wait for the Federal Revenue Service to present the necessary documentation or virtually present the vouchers that attest to the declared values ​​and indicated as pending in the statement.


The main errors made in the declaration are the omission of income subject to annual adjustment, errors in deductions from the calculation base and differences in values ​​between what is officially withheld as tax and what was declared by the individual.

The IRS explains that when a declaration is delivered, it undergoes an analysis of the body’s systems and in them the data are compared with information provided by companies, financial institutions, health plans, etc.

“If any difference is found between the information presented by you in relation to that presented by third parties, your statement will be separated for a deeper analysis”, clarifies the body.

THE number of Brazilians in the fine mesh in September was 869 thousand and that number has been falling with the rectifications.


