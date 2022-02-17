Is the COVID-19 pandemic nearing an end? Global cases fall – Amauri Segalla

Vaccination advancement and reduction in indicators may indicate that the virus is becoming less virulent (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press — 1/6/22)

The signs are everywhere. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this week, the number of new global cases of COVID-19 has decreased by 19% compared to the previous seven days. In Brazil, the occupancy rate of ICUs for the treatment of the virus fell for the first time in 2021, according to the Single Health System (SUS). Another survey, this time carried out by Instituto Todos pela Sade (ITpS), found that positive test results were 67.6% on January 22 and rose to 51.4% on February 2. A strong statement came from Stephane Bancel, president of the United States’ Moderna laboratory, which produces vaccines. “It is reasonable to believe that the pandemic is in its final stage”, said the executive. “There is an 80% chance that as the virus evolves, it will become less and less virulent.” It should be noted that it is necessary to continue using masks and employ the necessary sanitary measures. But, phew, the pandemic may have its days numbered.

Tramontina Commits to opening its own stores

Tramontina, a company with 110 years of experience in the Brazilian market, discovered the potential of direct sales from the industry to consumers, a model known as DTC (direct to consumer, in English). With 14 own stores in different regions of the country, the company plans to open at least five more units by the end of 2022 and maintain the pace of openings in the coming years. Its portfolio has 20,000 products mainly focused on kitchen items.

Kroton invests in new medical school

Kroton, which belongs to the Cogna group, was authorized by the Ministry of Education to open 50 medical vacancies in Bacabal, a municipality with just over 100,000 inhabitants, in the interior of Maranho. In January, the company had opened another 50 vacancies on the campus of the Maranhão Cod. The new courses required R$ 14.5 million in investments. Considering the entire network, Cogna should end 2022 with approximately 600 students enrolled in medicine, one of the most popular courses in the country.

Intelbras invests BRL 334 million in solar energy

Intelbras, a manufacturer of communication and security equipment from Santa Catarina, purchased, for R$ 334.3 million, fellow countryman Renovigi, a company specialized in the production of photovoltaic generators. the biggest acquisition in the history of Intelbras and an indication of the potential of the photovoltaic solar energy market, which is advancing rapidly in Brazil. According to Absolar, an industry association, the installed power of this matrix already exceeds sources such as oil-fired thermoelectric plants.

”People have a lot of options for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), admitting for the first time the strength of one of his main rivals

$1.7 billion

how much Brazil sold in products to Russia in 2021, which is equivalent to only 0.6% of the country’s exports

Next Gen Foods, a plant-based chicken startup founded by Brazilian Andr Menezes and German Timo Recker, has raised US$100 million in a new investment round. Based in Singapore, the company supplies its products to restaurants and supermarkets in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Is the gratuity for the transfer of values ​​via Pix threatened? The Central Bank says that, at least for individuals, there is no such possibility. For companies, the situation is different. Some financial institutions have created fees for business operations that can reach, depending on the amount transferred, up to R$140.

The increase in cases of COVID and the removal of employees of airlines affected by the disease resulted in a surge in flight cancellations. According to AirHelp, a company specialized in defending the rights of passengers, in January, Brazilian airports registered 226,400 cancellations. In the same month of 2019, there were 144.2 thousand.

Revenues from the Brazilian food and beverage industry grew 17% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from Abia, an association that represents companies in the sector. Exports, which account for 26% of the sector’s total revenues, advanced at the same pace, reaching a record level of US$ 45.2 billion.