Itaú (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Santander (SANB11) have the highest profit in 15 years; dividends jump – Money Times

THE Itau (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Santander (SANB11) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) had the highest nominal profit since 2006 in 2021, according to a survey by Economática.

In all, the “banks” pocketed BRL 81.63 billion, a number that surpasses the previous record in 2019, when consolidated profit was BRL 81.50 billion.

The survey does not consider any adjustment for inflation.

Last year, Itaú Unibanco had the highest accumulated profit of R$24.9 billion, followed by Bradesco with R$21.9 billion, Banco do Brasil with R$19.7 billion and, finally, Santander Brasil with R$ 14.9 billion.

dividends

The rule is clear: if you make a profit, distribute. According to Economática, the volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed by banks in 2021 was BRL 33.4 billion, an amount 12.29% higher than in 2020.

Santander is the bank with the highest volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed, with R$9.99 billion, followed by Bradesco with R$9.91 billion.

In third place is Banco do Brasil with R$7.12 billion, and Itaú Unibanco closes the list with R$6.39 billion.

Return on equity

For the fourth consecutive year, Santander Brasil had the best ROE (in 2021) among the four largest in Brazil, with 18.87%, followed by Itaú Unibanco with 17.29% (which in 2020 was fourth on the list).

Following are Banco do Brasil with 15.68% and Bradesco in the last position with 15.16%.

Provision of doubtful debts

Reflecting an improvement from the Covid-19 pandemic, banks recorded a 31.62% drop in consolidated PDD last year. The nominal value in 2021 was BRL 64.6 billion, against BRL 94.47 billion at the end of 2020.

The largest PDD among large banks is from Banco do Brasil, which in 2021 recorded R$ 18.5 billion, which represents a decrease of -28.92% compared to 2020.

The biggest drop between 2020 and 2021 was Itaú Unibanco, with a drop of 42.88% in the PDD, followed by Bradesco (with a drop of -38.69%) and Santander Brasil (with a drop of -6.80%).