Itaú (ITUB4) opens voluntary termination program for a restricted group of employees

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced this morning (17) to its shareholders and the market in general the opening of a Voluntary Termination Program (PDV) for all companies controlled exclusively by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA in Brazil.

According to the bank, the program involves a restricted group of eligible employees “and aims to give those interested in leaving the bank the opportunity for a safe career transition”.

To join the program, employees must meet one or more criteria such as: being away for more than 30 days, being over 60 years old and working in certain positions in areas that will have their structure adapted to the reality of the market.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Adherence to the PDV is completely voluntary and will offer packages that include the payment of additional salaries and the

maintenance of some benefits for a determined period. Those eligible will be able to join the PDV from the end of March 2022,” the institution said.

Read too:

After the end of the membership period, the financial impacts and the number of employees who have joined the POS will be disclosed to the market, the bank said. According to the institution, the POS will not affect the quality and availability of its services to its customers.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related