Itaú says that video that accuses him of empty advertising is frivolous – 02/15/2022 – Panel SA

Itaú prepared a statement this Tuesday (15th) to defend itself against a video that circulates on social networks criticizing the messages of sustainability in the bank’s advertising.

The content simulates an advertising piece for Itaú, but presents narration and ironic images, putting in doubt whether the bank’s concern with the environmental issue in Brazil is true.

“This is a frivolous attack that belittles all the work that the bank has been doing for decades on this front, involving not only financial resources, but, above all, the dedication of thousands of employees and partners”, says Itaú in the note.

The video, by an unknown author, accuses the bank of empty advertising. “There are more than ten bills that will detonate Brazil at once. And what does Itaú do? Nothing. Because when it’s time to use our influence to protect nature, then leave it alone”, says the narration of the video.

The bank’s response note states that “in addition to all the investment it has been making on environmental fronts, Itaú Unibanco has been, for years, the largest private social investor in Brazil, with the allocation of approximately R$ 600 million annually to causes such as education, culture, sport and mobility”.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco