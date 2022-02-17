‘It’s a protagonist’· TV News

After Leo Picon complained about the management of Jade Picon’s team on the social networks of the sister of BBB 22 (Globo), those responsible for the image of the influencer countered the criticism. Through Instagram, the administrators issued a note responding to the famous’s brother: “She is being a protagonist”.

The conflict between the businessman and the media team began after the participant’s name was changed from Jade Picon to Jade Piton, a nickname in reference to the python, a species of snake that can be found in Southeast Asia. The influencer came to be compared to the snake because of her questionable attitudes on Big Brother Brasil 22.

According to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the administrators of Jade’s social networks were responsible for the media of Juliette Freire, winner of the BBB 21. At the time, the lawyer and makeup artist’s Instagram was one of the highlights outside the most surveillance in Brazil and helped to strengthen the ex-BBB’s charisma in reality.

The nickname, considered funny by the youtuber’s team, did not please Jade Picon’s family, especially her brother, Leo. This Tuesday (15), the businessman promised to intervene on his sister’s social platforms, if the administrators did not change their line of thinking and adopt a more appropriate stance.

“I can take Jade’s Instagram at any time. Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, all networks. I don’t agree with the work, the communication, the positioning and the attitude of the ADMs. This has been falling on me. My patience is close to the limit,” said Leo in a video posted on his sister’s Instagram.

On Wednesday, the media team published a note on the subject on the same social network:

We, Jade’s ADMs, believe that we were hired by her on the basis of trust in our work. Our take on reality shows is that this is a TV show. People always tend to paint a villain and a good guy. If Jade comes out on Tuesday, for example, the public will elect a new villain, because that’s how entertainment works. Therefore, if Jade was defined as a villain by the public, in our view of strategy it would be in vain to try to pretend that nothing happened or try to swim against a whole tide on the internet.

Check out the full video and note:

hr>

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#66 – Who’s Afraid to Play at BBB 22?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: