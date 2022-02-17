It’s #FAKE that Putin said in a video that he gave up attacking Ukraine after talking to Bolsonaro | Fact or Fake

A video of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin is circulating on social media with subtitles in Portuguese that claim that, after talking to President Jair Bolsonaro, he gave up attacking Ukraine. IS FAKE.

The Portuguese subtitles attribute the following statement to Putin: “Good morning, citizens of the world. Today I was about to attack Ukraine when I spoke with President Jair while still in flight. He who came from such a far place. He said: ‘Oh Vladi, the world is our home. God is above all.’ This touched my soul. So now I have decided to withdraw my troops from the border. And stop this war. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Brazilian President.”

In the video, Putin does not make the statements that the Portuguese subtitles attribute to him. In fact, he delivers a speech in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

“This is a video in which Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the women of Russia to congratulate them on International Women’s Day (March 8)”, says Henrique Canary Rodrigues, PhD in Russian Literature and Culture from USP, translator and Russian teacher. He analyzed the video at the request of Fact or Fake.

The literal translation of the video, according to Canary, is as follows:

“Dear women of Russia!

With all my heart, I congratulate you on International Women’s Day. We celebrate this date at the very beginning of spring, when the weather in our great country is at its most diverse. But everywhere there is a spring and sunny feeling. This feeling is created by smiles, flowers and sincere feelings. All of this is for you dear women”

A reverse search of the images in the Yandex search also leads to reports with Russian subtitles relating the video to a tribute to Women’s Day 2018.

The meeting between Bolsonaro and Putin in Russia this Wednesday (16) has been used to create false messages that seek to enhance the image of the Brazilian president. Bolsonaro’s official trip comes at a time when Russia is at the center of an international diplomatic crisis. The country led by Putin moved thousands of troops across the border with Ukraine, which was seen by Western powers as a threat of invasion.

