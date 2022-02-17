It’s official! Microsoft releases Android apps for Windows 11

Microsoft has started releasing the update to Windows 11 users that now offers the long-awaited and promised support for Android apps.

Android’s integration with the Microsoft Store is via the Amazon Appstore and includes, for the first time, access to thousands of applications and games through Windows.

However, Brazilians will still have to wait a while to test the novelty. The update began to be released on Tuesday, 15, initially for US residents, but the expectation is that it will reach all users around the world soon.

“US Windows 11 users can access the Amazon Appstore Preview on the Microsoft Store and popular apps like Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids and many others,” Microsoft says in a statement.

Microsoft Store Update

When the update is available, just go to the Microsoft Store, select the Library, and then click to get the updates.

With the update installed, just search and download the apps and games you want. According to Microsoft, the apps will feel like part of Windows, integrating naturally into the operating system’s user experience.

The company says it intends to improve and expand the availability of applications through the Amazon Appstore in the future.

Other news in Windows 11

In addition to support for Android apps, the update promises improvements in the “Notepad” and “Media Player” apps.

In Notepad, in addition to the redesigned interface, focusing on simplicity and ease of use, a dark mode has been added, so that the application appears more cohesive with the Windows user experience.

It is worth remembering that at the end of last year Microsoft had already launched the new interface of the Office 365 and Office 2021 applications, including support for dark mode.

Media Player has been optimized for accessibility, with improved keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys, as well as other technologies.

The taskbar has also been updated to display live weather information. To try it out, just hover over the weather icon and the Widgets frame will open. It will remain open until you move your mouse away.

And for those who use Windows 11 on more than one monitor at the same time, it will now be possible to display the date and time on the taskbar on secondary screens.