Jade has a crying crisis, faces production and takes serious punishment

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Jade has a crying crisis, faces production and takes serious punishment 2 Views

Jade Picon’s life at BBB22 is not easy. The influencer ended up losing her ally Bárbara Heck in the Paredão this Tuesday (15/2), and she was so shaken that she tried to sleep outside the Leader’s Room, which resulted in a punishment for the influencer.

During the dawn of this Wednesday (16/2), the sister returned to the Leader’s Room after Barbara’s departure and could not contain herself, having a crying crisis. Minutes later, she decided to sleep in the Lollipop Room for a night, to be close to her friends Laís Caldas, Eslovênia Marques and Larissa Tomásia.

In the color image, a woman is positioned on the left. She wears black clothes, has long blonde hair and looks seriously at the camera over her shoulder.3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos

Jade Picon Froes, 20 years old, was born in São Paulo, in 2001. She became a digital influencer and owner of a clothing brand of the same name, Jade²Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned on the right, she has one hand on her head, in long black hair and looks seriously at the camera.***jade-picon-know-who-is

With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, still has 400,000 fans on Twitter and more than 1 million followers on YouTube.reproduction

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center She wears dark clothes, jade written necklace, has long blonde hair and while holding the necklace, looks seriously to the right side***jade-picon-know-who-is

Owner of a unique beauty, Jade started her career as a child, doing advertisements. However, she became known by participating in her brother’s channel, also influencer Leo Picon, on YouTube.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long black hair, a dark outfit and has one hand on her neck. She seriously looks into the camera***jade-picon-know-who-is

His posture before the cameras and appearance caught the attention of netizens so much that Jade began to be more successful than his brother.Reproduction / Instagram

In the color image, two people are positioned in the center. In front of a man with short hair and a mustache. Hugging him from behind, there is a woman with long black hair, light eyes and who has sunglasses on her head.***jade-picon-know-who-is

In 2018, Jade and actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, started a romance. The courtship lasted three years and the ex-couple ended the relationship amicably, apparently.reproduction

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She is lying down, one of her arms is over her forehead and the other hand is on her neck. She wears light snakeskin-like clothing.***jade-picon-know-who-is

However, rumors that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar while she was still with João Guilherme began to circulate through the networks. Because of this, Jade and the actor began to find each other strange.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has one hand on her head, in long blonde hair and looks seriously at the camera.***Jade-picon-know-who-is

The situation worsened when the model Gui Araújo revealed, in A Fazenda, that he would also have had a relationship with the young businesswoman, while she was dating Leonardo’s son.reproduction

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She tilts her head to the right as her long black hair falls over her shoulder. She wears necklace around her neck and wears pink blouse***jade-picon-know-who-is

The influencer denies having had a relationship with the ex-pawn when she was engaged. Despite the statement, she and João Guilherme have exchanged barbs on social media since then.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has one hand on her head, in long blonde hair, wears a red bikini and looks seriously at the camera***jade-picon-know-who-is

The recent controversy involving the girl’s name was not able to stop her fame. Jade continues at full steam and has seen her numbers increase more and more on social mediaRaul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has one hand on her head, in long blonde hair and looks seriously at the camera.***jade-picon-know-who-is

The influencer’s success is such that she was even selected to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, on Rede Globo.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar

0

The production, however, did not support Jade’s decision. While she was talking to other brothers in the room, Big Boss’s voice warned: “Warning: leader sleeps in leader’s room.”

Jade was so angry that she ended up challenging the production. “How crazy, they won’t let me sleep where I want”, she shot indignantly. Because of the comment, she lost 50 stakes. Afterwards, she went to the Lollipop Room to tell the story and lost even more money.

“Damn it! Just today there were 150 [estalecas perdidas]” he complained.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Jade Picon’s WMDs Speak Out After Leo Picon’s Criticism

The team of Jade Picon, sister of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), spoke after Leo Picon, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved