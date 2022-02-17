Jade has a crying crisis, faces production and takes serious punishment

Jade Picon’s life at BBB22 is not easy. The influencer ended up losing her ally Bárbara Heck in the Paredão this Tuesday (15/2), and she was so shaken that she tried to sleep outside the Leader’s Room, which resulted in a punishment for the influencer.

During the dawn of this Wednesday (16/2), the sister returned to the Leader’s Room after Barbara’s departure and could not contain herself, having a crying crisis. Minutes later, she decided to sleep in the Lollipop Room for a night, to be close to her friends Laís Caldas, Eslovênia Marques and Larissa Tomásia.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Jade Picon Froes, 20 years old, was born in São Paulo, in 2001. She became a digital influencer and owner of a clothing brand of the same name, Jade²Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, still has 400,000 fans on Twitter and more than 1 million followers on YouTube.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is Owner of a unique beauty, Jade started her career as a child, doing advertisements. However, she became known by participating in her brother’s channel, also influencer Leo Picon, on YouTube.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is His posture before the cameras and appearance caught the attention of netizens so much that Jade began to be more successful than his brother.Reproduction / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is In 2018, Jade and actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, started a romance. The courtship lasted three years and the ex-couple ended the relationship amicably, apparently.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is However, rumors that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar while she was still with João Guilherme began to circulate through the networks. Because of this, Jade and the actor began to find each other strange.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***Jade-picon-know-who-is The situation worsened when the model Gui Araújo revealed, in A Fazenda, that he would also have had a relationship with the young businesswoman, while she was dating Leonardo’s son.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer denies having had a relationship with the ex-pawn when she was engaged. Despite the statement, she and João Guilherme have exchanged barbs on social media since then.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is The recent controversy involving the girl’s name was not able to stop her fame. Jade continues at full steam and has seen her numbers increase more and more on social mediaRaul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer’s success is such that she was even selected to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, on Rede Globo.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar 0

The production, however, did not support Jade’s decision. While she was talking to other brothers in the room, Big Boss’s voice warned: “Warning: leader sleeps in leader’s room.”

Jade was so angry that she ended up challenging the production. “How crazy, they won’t let me sleep where I want”, she shot indignantly. Because of the comment, she lost 50 stakes. Afterwards, she went to the Lollipop Room to tell the story and lost even more money.

“Damn it! Just today there were 150 [estalecas perdidas]” he complained.

Attention :Leader sleeps in the leader’s room!! We only win 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/kMqsyVetxa — ᴍᴀᴛᴇᴜsɪɴʜᴏ🌩 (@matcommenta) February 16, 2022

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos