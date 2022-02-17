Jade Picon’s WMDs Speak Out After Leo Picon’s Criticism

The team of Jade Picon, sister of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), spoke after Leo Picon, the influencer’s brother, criticized posts made by them on his sister’s social networks.

In an attempt to transform the influencer’s villain image into something positive in publications — comparing Jade with villains like Carminha, from the soap opera ‘Avenida Brasil’ (TV Globo), and Regina George, from the movie ‘Mean Girls’ — sister’s administrators displeased Leo Picon.

After the posts, Leo “invaded” his sister’s social networks to vent against the administrators of Jade’s official accounts, saying he was not happy with the work being done and that this would be falling on his image.

After the criticism, the sister’s team spoke out and reinforced its “strategic vision”:

We, Jade’s ADMs, believe that we were hired by her on the basis of trust in our work. Our take on reality shows is that this is a TV show. People always tend to paint a villain and a good guy. If Jade comes out on Tuesday, for example, the public will elect a new villain, because that’s how entertainment works. Therefore, if Jade was defined as a villain by the public, in our view of strategy it would be in vain to try to pretend that nothing happened or try to swim against a whole tide on the internet. Jade Picon’s Team

“If the WHOLE Brazil is making memes and super heavy criticism of her, why can’t we join in the fun too? [..] That’s what we do: marketing. If you keep making her the villain, we will follow the same narrative as “the customer is always right”, “the voice of the people is the voice of God”,” the WMDs followed.