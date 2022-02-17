JBS (JBSS3) closes down almost 4% after BNDES sells a lot of shares

JBS common shares (JBSS3) fell more than 4% over this Wednesday (16) and ended the session down 3.88%, at R$37.18. The National Development Bank (BNDES) put up for sale, according to newspapers, more than 50 million shares of the meatpacker in a block trade – definition that involves transactions that move more than 0.9% of the free float of the company.

Thus, the government bank reduced its stake in the protein company to less than 20%, against 24.5% before today’s transaction. Estadão states that JBS itself was the purchaser of the lot, through its share buyback program, which, implemented in November last year, allows the acquisition of more than 129 million extraordinary shares.

BNDES had already carried out another block trade involving JBS shares two months ago, in which it disposed of 70 million shares, at R$ 38.01 each, raising R$ 2.66 billion.

Today, the comments are that BTG Pactual, coordinator of the operation, guaranteed at least R$ 37.52 per share of the meatpacker, a 3% discount compared to yesterday’s closing. In total, the sale may have moved around R$ 2 billion.

The sale of JBS shares by BNDES is part of the state bank’s divestment program – in three years, the bank claims to have withdrawn more than R$80 billion from investments in National Treasury stocks and bonds.

In a recent interview with InfoMoneythe president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, stated that the bank still has about R$ 75 billion in its portfolio to disinvest.

