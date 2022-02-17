João Neto, Frederico’s duo, enters Barretos to operate on cancer · TV news

João Neto, Frederico’s partner, is hospitalized at the Hospital de Amor (former Barretos Cancer Hospital), in the interior of São Paulo, to undergo surgery to remove a carcinoma. The country singer said this Wednesday afternoon (16) that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December 2021, after a series of routine tests.

“I want to reassure you that it’s a surgery, a very quiet treatment. I’ll only have about 15 days of rest for recovery and then I’ll continue with the normal schedule of shows. your profile on Instagram.

Before announcing his departure to the hospital in São Paulo, the country singer published the first video to reveal to fans the diagnosis of the disease and that he would undergo surgery to remove the gland. He also said that he found out he had cancer on December 23, 2021.

“The matter is a little serious. Every end of the year I usually do all my routine exams, a general checkup. And at the end of the year, on December 23, I received a not very nice diagnosis. I have cancer on the thyroid”, began the artist.

“I’ll have to face it, there’s no other way. I wanted to tell you this. It’s a damn disease, silent, that doesn’t show any signs. I’ve never felt absolutely anything. , because it’s too bad you get caught off guard like that in something that doesn’t show you”, he added.

The country singer asked fans to have positive thoughts and pray for him. “God willing, everything will be fine. Here’s my hug and my gratitude to all my audience, to all my fans.”