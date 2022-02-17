João Neto, from the duo with Frederico, is diagnosed with thyroid cancer | Ribeirao Preto and France

Singer João Neto, from the duo with Frederico, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and informed that he will start treatment at the Hospital de Amor de Barretos (SP). He said he discovered the disease in a routine check-up at the end of last year.
“Every end of the year I usually do all my routine exams, a general ‘checkup’, and at the end of the year, on December 23, I received a not very nice diagnosis. I have thyroid cancer. treatment now at the Hospital do Câncer de Barretos, I will need to have surgery to remove the gland and I will need to stay in absolute rest for a while, quieter, without being able to speak.
Singer João Neto, from the duo with Frederico, announced the disease in a video published on social networks. — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media
João Neto made the announcement in a post on the duo’s social networks this Wednesday (16) and revealed that he decided to share the news with fans as an alert.
“I decided to share it with all of you, first, because it’s a damn disease, silent, that doesn’t show any signs. I’ve never felt absolutely anything, so it’s a warning for you to take care of yourself, always do the routine exams, because it’s very bad for you. being caught off guard in something that doesn’t show you”.
The singer also said that, at first, he was upset to receive the news during a holiday period and asked for prayers and positive thoughts.
“At first, I thought it would be a little invasive to receive the diagnosis at the end of the year, in a moment of celebration, of joy. But now I decided to share it with all of you. Of course, I need everyone’s prayers and positive thoughts I’m in a reference hospital in the world and, God willing, everything will be fine”.
On social media, the singer received support from family, friends and fans.
João Neto and Frederico perform lelelê on stage at Ribeirão Country Fest 2018, in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Érico Andrade/G1
See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca