Joe Biden Says Ukraine Invasion Threat Is Too High and Russia Could Use a Mock Attack to Justify Operation | World

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is very high, and that “there are indications that they (the Russians) are preparing to go to Ukraine”.

The American also stated that he has no planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden: ‘We must proceed with diplomacy with Russia’

According to Biden, there is information about a “false flag” operation — that is, Russia can pretend to be attacked and then use this bogus aggression as an excuse to actually attack Ukraine.

Western countries have accused Russia of having plans to incite or stage an incident in rebel-held areas of Ukraine to justify an attack.

Moments before Biden spoke, a US State Department official said the US had received a response from Russia to the US government’s security proposals, but the president said he had not yet read the document.

Earlier, Russia expelled the second-highest US diplomat in Moscow, the deputy head of the US mission in Russia, Bart Gorman, a State Department spokesman said, warning of a US response to an action. “unprovoked”.

Biden said a diplomatic solution remains possible, which is why he asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations.

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States (a position equivalent to Minister of Foreign Affairs) said during a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) this Thursday (17) that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine in the coming days and that the Russians must create a pretext to justify their actions — this excuse can be real or false, with the use of chemical weapons, for example.

He said he sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In the text, he asked Russia to state clearly at the meeting that it will not invade Ukraine.

Russia denies that it has plans to invade the neighboring country, and this week it said it was removing some of the soldiers who were in regions close to the border (the US estimates there were about 100,000 troops). The US government, however, says that the Russians not only did not withdraw soldiers but also increased the number.

The Russian government said it considered it positive for Biden to focus on dialogue to resolve the crisis: “It is positive that the US president has expressed his desire to maintain serious negotiations,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations of attack in separatist zones

On Wednesday, Biden said he was betting on diplomacy. “We welcome the president of the United States, one of the most powerful countries in the world, to think of the Russian nation,” Peskov said.

“Of course we prefer not to hear threats about what will happen to us if we do this, or don’t do that,” he added.

The Russian Presidency spokesman predicted that negotiations to resolve this crisis will be “very complex and will require flexibility on both sides”. Russia demands guarantees for its security, starting with the certainty that Ukraine will not be admitted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), something that Western countries refuse to grant.