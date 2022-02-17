Jokes, flirtations and kisses: understand how Laís and Gustavo got closer at BBB 22 | BBB22

Want to know more about the new couple? We tell you everything so you can understand how and when the participants started to show interest in each other at Big Brother Brasil 22!

THE Chilli Beans Party from BBB 22 had the first expression of interest. While Gustavo was at Casa de Vidro waiting for the opportunity to join the game, Laís told Eliezer that she would like to see him in the most guarded house in Brazil.

“I wanted him. Finding it is one thing, wanting it is another. They are different things.”

In the first dawn inside BBB 22, Gustavo flirted with Laís in front of the brothers. Before going to sleep, the law graduate asked for a hug from the doctor and heard the participants go wild with screams of “kiss, kiss”.

In the end, the brother told Slovenia that he got a kiss on the cheek and played with the other couples in the house: “I got a kiss on the cheek… The guys took three weeks to kiss”he said.

Days later, Laís started a conversation with Vinicius and Bárbara – eliminated in the fourth Paredão – about the most handsome men in the most watched house in Brazil. The doctor then pointed out that Rodrigo – second eliminated in reality – was the most handsome and Gustavo was in second place.

At dawn before the Jade Picon Leader Party, the dermatologist and the influencer thought about putting together a game strategy that was a little… unusual. The woman from Goiás said: “One of the great Gustavo’s options is Brunna. Arthur votes for Brunna easily. Or me.” And then, Jade came up with the idea of ​​millions: “So tomorrow you kiss him”.

Do you think Laís disagreed? No way! “I’m even thinking about it. Do you have to kiss? Let’s kiss to make strategy. The level we’ve reached,” said the doctor.

The mood warmed up between the brothers at Leader’s Party Jade Picon. Amid the conversation about the game, the law graduate confided to the doctor who has her eye on her even before entering the confinement. “I already wanted to kiss you before I came in here”shot

Still at the Festa da Líder, Gustavo highlighted that he would have already kissed Laís if he had been outside the BBB 22. “If it was outside, we’d already kiss because there’s no pressure”vented.

The match came, Brazil! 🎉

After many flirtations throughout the night, Laís and Gustavo lay down together in the Grunge Room and kissed to the delight of BBB 22 fans.

So, Brazil, will Laís and Gustavo be together? Stay tuned here with us to take a peek at the steps of the participants in Big Brother Brasil 22!

