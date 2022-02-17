Joo Neto, from the duo with Frederico, announces that he has thyroid cancer

João Neto (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The country singer Joo Neto, from the duo with Frederico, revealed through social networks that he is facing thyroid cancer. During the morning of this Wednesday (16/02), the musician recorded a video to inform the fans, stating that the diagnosis was given in December of last year after doing routine exams.

“I decided to share with you this moment of mine. It’s a silent illness, I’ve never felt anything at all, and I would like to leave a warning to everyone to take care of themselves. Do routine exams, it’s too bad to be taken by surprise like I was”, started the sertanejo.

In addition to treatment, the singer will also have to undergo surgery to remove the carcinoma at Hospital de Amor, formerly known as Hospital de Cancer de Barretos, located in the interior of So Paulo.

“I really count on everyone’s prayers, on the positive thoughts of each one of you. I’m going to stay in a hospital that is a reference in the world and God willing, everything will be fine”, finished Joe.

In the comments, followers and friends wished the musician well. “God is with you, see. Go, face it and go back soon to the stages of life that your place”, wrote Joo Bosco, from the duo with Vinicius. “It’s going to be all right! God is with you”, said the singer Vanessa. “Go ahead, victory is yours!!!! We will be in prayer for you”, said the duo Maria Cecilia and Rodolfo.