Judge orders health plan to pay for treatment of child with autism

If there is an express medical indication, the denial of coverage and cost of treatment on the grounds of an experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures is abusive.

Health plan went six months without paying the professional who took care of the child



Based on the understanding signed by the São Paulo Court of Justice in Precedent 102, Judge Mário Sergio Menezes, of the 3rd Civil Court of the District of São Paulo, granted a request for urgent relief to oblige a health plan operator to pay for treatment of speech therapy to children with autism spectrum disorder.

The decision was prompted by a lawsuit brought by the lawyer Kaio Cesar Pedroso. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also manifested itself in favor of granting urgent relief.

In the specific case, the child’s treatment was interrupted due to non-payment of the health plan that is agreed with the doctor who treated him. The operator’s default in relation to the services of the health professional had already lasted six months and, in order not to interrupt the treatment, those responsible for the child had to pay for the sessions.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate pointed out that the authors demonstrated the need to grant urgent guardianship, as they show that the maintenance of treatment with the speech therapist will ensure the well-being and improvement of the child’s quality of life. In view of this, he determined the immediate cost of part of the treatment plan.

1002653-02.2022.8.26.0320