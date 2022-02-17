Kepler Weber (KEPL3) has a 243.3% rise in adjusted profit in the 4th quarter, to R$84.1 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Kepler Weber (KEPL3) has a 243.3% rise in adjusted profit in the 4th quarter, to R$84.1 million 1 Views

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) reported adjusted net income of BRL 84.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 243.3% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020. In the year, the company earned BRL 159, 9 million, growth of 200% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$416.9 million in 4Q21, up 68% from the same period of the previous year. In 2021, the company’s revenue reached R$ 1.226 billion, an increase of 82.7% compared to the immediately previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 209.7% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 118.6 million. The Ebitda margin reached 28.4% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.0 percentage points compared to 4Q20.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the year, Kepler’s Ebitda totaled BRL 241.2 million, an increase of 140.2% compared to 2020.

The net financial result totaled a negative R$1.3 million in 4Q21 compared to a positive R$41 thousand in 4Q20, with the main highlights being the exchange and monetary variation for the period, which totaled -R$2.7 million, which was partially neutralized by income from financial investments in the amount of R$ 4.2 million.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$16.6 million in 4Q21, representing 4.0% of Net Revenue and a reduction of 2.0 percentage points between the quarters. In 2021, expenses totaled BRL 57.3 million, representing 4.7% of Net Revenue and a reduction of 2.5 percentage points compared to 2020.

Kepler had a net cash position of BRL 74.7 million at the end of December 2021.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Audi Q3 Sportback 2.0 quattro has open reservations

Audi has started to reserve the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models, both 2.0 quattro, whose …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved