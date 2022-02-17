Kepler Weber (KEPL3) has a 243.3% rise in adjusted profit in the 4th quarter, to R$84.1 million

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) reported adjusted net income of BRL 84.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 243.3% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020. In the year, the company earned BRL 159, 9 million, growth of 200% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$416.9 million in 4Q21, up 68% from the same period of the previous year. In 2021, the company’s revenue reached R$ 1.226 billion, an increase of 82.7% compared to the immediately previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 209.7% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 118.6 million. The Ebitda margin reached 28.4% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.0 percentage points compared to 4Q20.

In the year, Kepler’s Ebitda totaled BRL 241.2 million, an increase of 140.2% compared to 2020.

The net financial result totaled a negative R$1.3 million in 4Q21 compared to a positive R$41 thousand in 4Q20, with the main highlights being the exchange and monetary variation for the period, which totaled -R$2.7 million, which was partially neutralized by income from financial investments in the amount of R$ 4.2 million.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$16.6 million in 4Q21, representing 4.0% of Net Revenue and a reduction of 2.0 percentage points between the quarters. In 2021, expenses totaled BRL 57.3 million, representing 4.7% of Net Revenue and a reduction of 2.5 percentage points compared to 2020.

Kepler had a net cash position of BRL 74.7 million at the end of December 2021.

