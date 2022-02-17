Lack of correction in the IR table will cause damage to those who earn up to R$ 6 thousand

Yadunandan Singh

Those who earn up to five times the minimum wage are at a loss when it comes to filing income tax. That’s because the IR table is outdated. Without correction, the loss reaches R$ 5 thousand per year. The data are from a survey by the Regional Accounting Council of Rio.

Without the readjustment in the table, the Brazilian pays more and more tax. The problem would be solved if the government corrected the limits. That is, taking inflation into account, the exemption limit would have to be R$ 4,465.21. And not the current R$ 1,903.98.

The promise to correct the IR table has been going on since 2018. Despite the government’s commitment, so far nothing has been done. Without the increase in the exemption range, many taxpayers add losses year after year. As it stands, the exemption range is getting smaller and smaller. And this mainly harms low-income people.

That is, in addition to the readjustment of the minimum wage not representing any real gain, taxpayers end up paying more taxes with each new declaration.

As the table was not readjusted, taxpayers with an income of up to five minimum wages per month add up to a loss of more than R$ 7 thousand.

As it stands, the impact is big for many taxpayers. Just to give you an idea, if the readjustment of the table were applied, another 12 million taxpayers would become part of the IR exemption. That is, in all, there would be 23.2 million Brazilians.

