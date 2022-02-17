Laís revolts netizens by gloating about Gustavo’s health problem

Jenni Smith 3 mins ago Health Comments Off on Laís revolts netizens by gloating about Gustavo’s health problem 0 Views

BBB 2022
At BBB 2022, Laís celebrates Gustavo’s health problem and causes revolt on social networks (Images: Reproduction – Globoplay / Montage – RD1)

With just under 1 week, Gustavo has not pleased most of the participants of the BBB 2022. On that same ride, lais celebrated by discovering a health problem in the former resident of Casa de Vidro.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 in the coverage of RD1

The doctor stopped to talk to Brunna Gonçalves, Jade Picon and Larissa, showing that Gustavo has already warned that his strategy is to put “fire in the playground”.

That’s when they remembered that the law graduate has a back problem, which would possibly put him at a disadvantage in future endurance tests.

Gustavo can’t stand the [prova] resistance because he has a back problem. He has two herniated discs”, delivered Larissa. Finally, Larissa polemicized with the following comment: “Thank God”.

Netizens condemn Laís’ controversial speech at BBB 2022

She said it was medicine for love, right? beast beauty”, fired an internet user on Twitter, condemning Pipoca’s sister. “Glad she took the oath of medicine, right?”, added another, in the same line of reasoning.

“Imagine if Gustavo still wins the leader?”, pointed out a third, already imagining this turnaround. Citing Fiuk winning a test against Arthur, on Globo’s reality in 2021, a tweeter recalled: “Even because last year we saw a black lung beat crossfiteiro”.

Check out:

What did you think? Follow @rd1official on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here

Matheus Henrique Menezes

Officially a copywriter since 2017. Experiences as an editor and social media. I’ve written about celebrities, TV, soap operas, music, reality shows, politics and the LGBTQIA+ agenda. Complementary videos on YouTube, on the Benzatheus channel.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Larissa’s mother, from BBB22, talks about the struggle to raise a daughter and the chance to change her life: “We don’t even have health insurance” – Who

+ Ana Carmelle with Maria Laura and Larissa (Photo: Personal archive) Larissa Tomasia moved viewers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved