Laís revolts netizens by gloating about Gustavo’s health problem

With just under 1 week, Gustavo has not pleased most of the participants of the BBB 2022. On that same ride, lais celebrated by discovering a health problem in the former resident of Casa de Vidro.

The doctor stopped to talk to Brunna Gonçalves, Jade Picon and Larissa, showing that Gustavo has already warned that his strategy is to put “fire in the playground”.

That’s when they remembered that the law graduate has a back problem, which would possibly put him at a disadvantage in future endurance tests.

“Gustavo can’t stand the [prova] resistance because he has a back problem. He has two herniated discs”, delivered Larissa. Finally, Larissa polemicized with the following comment: “Thank God”.

Netizens condemn Laís’ controversial speech at BBB 2022

“She said it was medicine for love, right? beast beauty”, fired an internet user on Twitter, condemning Pipoca’s sister. “Glad she took the oath of medicine, right?”, added another, in the same line of reasoning.

“Imagine if Gustavo still wins the leader?”, pointed out a third, already imagining this turnaround. Citing Fiuk winning a test against Arthur, on Globo’s reality in 2021, a tweeter recalled: “Even because last year we saw a black lung beat crossfiteiro”.

