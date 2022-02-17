Laís seduces Gustavo and gives a fatal kiss to escape the wall · TV news

Laís Caldas managed to hook Gustavo Marsengo and kissed his brother this Thursday morning (17) at BBB 22. During leader Jade Picon’s party at dawn, the former glass house had dumped the doctor, but he ended up giving in when he got into bed with her. Bárbara Heck’s friend had commented that she would invest in the boy to form an alliance and escape the wall.

After a long conversation about the game, the two went together to the grunge room, lay down and slowly started to get closer. The Bachelor of Laws made a move on the sister while they saw Eliezer Netto and Natália Deodato having sex in the other bed.

“How absurd. I can’t believe I’m seeing things like that. One day after Maria left”, whispered the health professional. “It doesn’t surprise me. In the glass house, when Larissa and I [Tomásia] we put Maria and Eliezer as a couple, she [Natália] made a point of making it clear that they weren’t,” said the newcomer.

Laís didn’t want to sleep with her partner. She changed her clothes and went to the lollipop room to warn Eslovênia Marques that the businessman and the model were under the duvet: “Terrible scene”.

At the party, the chat between the new couple even yielded a criticism from the dermatologist regarding Marsengo’s positioning within the game. But there were also songs. “I already wanted to kiss you before I came in here,” he said in the early hours of Thursday (17). “What a lie,” she countered. “You are the most desired woman in Brazil”, assured the young man.

Check out the kiss moment below:

Guys, but Laís and Gustavo were in the mood, see? They spent like 5 minutes kissing straight… 🗣 #BBB22pic.twitter.com/8nahla6aVX — BCharts #BBB22 (@bchartsnet) February 17, 2022

