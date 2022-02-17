Larissa’s mother, from BBB22, talks about the struggle to raise a daughter and the chance to change her life: “We don’t even have health insurance” – Who

+



Ana Carmelle with Maria Laura and Larissa (Photo: Personal archive)

Larissa Tomasia moved viewers when he told, still at Casa da Vidro, that the biggest motivation to join BBB22 was to give a better life to his mother, who worked a lot, but had no health insurance and had almost lost her life to Covid-19. 19. On the other side of the small screen, those who couldn’t control their tears when listening to their daughter were Ana Carmellea single mother of two girls, who saw a little movie of her trajectory full of struggles go through her head at that moment.

BBB22: Maria is expelled after assaulting Natália in the Game of Discord

Natália feels sick after expulsion of Maria from BBB22: “I didn’t want to”

Maria’s mother cries when talking about her daughter’s expulsion: “I’m going to give her a lap and welcome now”

“I was moved by what she said. I always worked hard to raise my daughters. I work all night. I don’t even make Christmas dinner at home because I don’t have time. When I manage to travel, I have to get back early to work. She always saw her mother like that, working hard. Her dream is to earn a million and a half to give us a better life and I don’t have to work anymore. My life is very difficult”, says she, who works for a government platform.

“I have always been the fight. We don’t even have a health plan. I almost died of Covid. I tested positive twice. In the second I was hospitalized, ten days with a fever of forty degrees, I needed a respirator and oxygen. My lung was 40% compromised. Then, due to the dry and strong cough, I developed a hernia, which I am waiting to be able to operate on.”

Ana Carmelle with Maria Laura and Larissa (Photo: Personal archive)

LIFE OF STRUGGLES

Life in Limoeiro, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco, has always been one of struggles. Without the support of Larissa’s father, Ana recalls that 14 days after giving birth to her daughter, through a cesarean section, she had to get a job to support them. With no money to pay for a ride, she would walk more than 40 minutes from home to work and breastfeed the baby hidden from her boss.

“I am the mother and father of my children. When Larissa was born, I was unemployed, I didn’t have any income, I didn’t have money to pay the rent… I was crying with her in my arms and a friend told me he had a receptionist job at a coffee factory. With 14 days after the cesarean, I tied a belt around my belly and went to do the job interview. I didn’t mention that I had a newborn baby at home because I really needed that job. I started work the next morning. I didn’t have money for the van and had to walk 40 minutes to work. When I got home, my stitches were bleeding. But I went ahead. A relative of mine would sneak Larissa by bicycle so I could breastfeed her”, recalls her, who earned two minimum wages and in addition to raising her daughters, managed to study Business Administration and improve her life after passing the contest.

“I have always believed that it is through study that we can transform our lives. Therefore, I have always been concerned about education, food and health for my daughters.”

Larissa (Photo: Personal archive)

REALIZATION OF A DREAM

Larissa’s entry to the BBB is a dream. The young woman, who holds a commissioned position in the city of Limoeiro and still works as a model, had applied several times to participate in the reality show. In this edition, she was selected for the first stages, but because of the leak of information that she would be in reality, she had her chance rejected.

“I was at a medical appointment, when my other daughter, Maria Laura, sent me a print she had received saying that Larissa would be at the BBB. She asked me if it was true and I said no. I did not know. Larissa called me crying and said: ‘Mom, if I had any chance, my dream has crumbled now’. She cried for days. One Wednesday night, she was taking pictures in another city and out of the blue called me crying and saying that she needed to tell me something. I went into despair, I thought something bad had happened to her, but she was wanting to let me know that she had been called by the show’s production to participate in a dynamic. She didn’t know it was the Glass House. So we started to organize her things. I was ironing her clothes and fixing everything all night and then she went to the capital. On Friday I dropped her off at the airport.”

Ana Carmelle with Larissa (Photo: Personal archive)

DAUGHTER PARTICIPATION

Dona Ana believes that her daughter has not yet been able to show all her essence. She says that Larissa was apparently very anxious and that she made bad judgments, like the one in the Game of Discord, in which she gave the “no personality” sign to Natalia.

“She arrived at the Glass House with great euphoria. You’re welcome. She had a dream that collapsed and then suddenly she had another opportunity. It was all very fast. I think the record is sinking in now. I was very surprised by her attitude in the Game of Discord. It’s not Larissa’s profile. You made a mistake. I think she’s still finding herself, she’s going to start to situate herself. She didn’t understand the dynamics of the house because she was confined for eight days. During those days many things have changed in the house.”

She still says that she was unaware of this friendship between her daughter and Slovenia. “I found out about the program. I don’t know Eslo. I don’t know if they have a friend in common, but I think it’s still too early to know who my daughter will ally herself with in the house.”

Among Larissa’s qualities are honesty and humility. “She is a girl with a very good and humble heart. She speaks what she is seeing and is very honest. She doesn’t take it home. She’s BO behind BO (laughs). But she solves it there”, she assesses.

She still does not rule out that her daughter, who has already been flirted with by another participant who entered the Casa de Vidro, Gustavo Marsengo, live a romance within the reality. “Larissa is very naughty, she likes to date, but she told me that the focus was to leave the house with a million and a half. She is very deserving. The whole city is very happy with her participation and rooting for her to fulfill her dream.”