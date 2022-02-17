LATAM reaches 100 Airbus A320 and A321 with redesigned cabins in São Carlos





The LATAM group has just reached the mark of 100 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft with completely redesigned cabins at LATAM MRO, in São Carlos (SP). In the case of LATAM Brasil alone, the interiors of 50 aircraft have already been redesigned. By 2023, another 86 aircraft will undergo the same retrofit process, 44 from LATAM Brasil and 42 from other group affiliates.

The project, resumed in July 2021, involves the complete disassembly of the aircraft cabin, replacement of all seats, the lavatory and the galley (airplane kitchen), in addition to the necessary structural reinforcements for the new internal configuration. A system called “in seat power” is also installed, which guarantees an electrical power supply point for each seat in the aircraft, in addition to a system called “direct view”, which consists of a cabin monitoring camera during takeoffs and landings. , ensuring maximum safety.

“The advancement of the LATAM retrofit process is a reflection of the efficiency and excellence of LATAM MRO in São Carlos and the changes in our aircraft will directly benefit the flight experience of our customers, who increasingly board aircraft with more modern cabins. , pleasant, safe, comfortable and technological”, explains Sebastian Acuto, director of Fleet and Projects at LATAM Airlines Group.

Due to the change of all seats, the Airbus A320 aircraft have a new configuration, with 180 seats (24 in Premium Economy class and 156 in Economy, on average). The Airbus A321s have a new configuration of 224 seats (30 in Premium Economy class and 194 in Economy, on average).





Project advances after signings

The redesign of the cabins of LATAM aircraft, announced in 2019, is the largest investment in the history of the LATAM group – approximately US$ 400 million – with half of this amount earmarked especially for the operation of LATAM Brazil.

The project, which has already consumed an average of 3,000 productive hours of work, has been stalled for more than a year in the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it was resumed in the third quarter of 2021 to meet LATAM’s growth process, especially in domestic flights. In all, 140 mechanics have dedicated themselves exclusively to the retrofit, divided into three work shifts. The activities also count on the support of the hangar, armchair and paint shop teams.

The LATAM unit in Brazil, it is worth remembering, concentrates the project because the city of São Carlos is a technological hub with two of the most important Brazilian universities. With highly specialized labor, LATAM MRO is a reference in aeronautical maintenance in Brazil and Latin America.

