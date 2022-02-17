Leo Picon fires team and takes over Jade networks

After controversies, Leo Picon announced, this Thursday (17/2), that he fired the team of administrators of social networks of Jade and hired a new one. The influencer invaded the model’s Instagram last Tuesday (2/17) to complain about the way the former ADMs were treating her sister’s trajectory in the reality. to mVisual identity change for “Jade Píton”, in reference to the snake Píton, also did not please the mother of the influencer. This change of look was the last straw and made Leo take drastic action.

“We are getting ready to take over the Jade ADMs team, I hired everyone from yesterday to today, we are here at our fraternization barbecue, get ready”, announced the youtuber on your Instagram.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Jade Picon Froes, 20 years old, was born in São Paulo, in 2001. She became a digital influencer and owner of a clothing brand of the same name, Jade²Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, still has 400,000 fans on Twitter and more than 1 million followers on YouTube.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is Owner of a unique beauty, Jade started her career as a child, doing advertisements. However, she became known by participating in her brother’s channel, also influencer Leo Picon, on YouTube.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is His posture before the cameras and appearance caught the attention of netizens so much that Jade began to be more successful than his brother.Reproduction / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is In 2018, Jade and actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, started a romance. The courtship lasted three years and the ex-couple ended the relationship amicably, apparently.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is However, rumors that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar while she was still with João Guilherme began to circulate through the networks. Because of this, Jade and the actor began to find each other strange.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***Jade-picon-know-who-is The situation worsened when the model Gui Araújo revealed, in A Fazenda, that he would also have had a relationship with the young businesswoman, while she was dating Leonardo’s son.reproduction ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer denies having had a relationship with the ex-pawn when she was engaged. Despite the statement, she and João Guilherme have exchanged barbs on social media since then.Playback / Instagram ***jade-picon-know-who-is The recent controversy involving the girl’s name was not able to stop her fame. Jade continues at full steam and has seen her numbers increase more and more on social mediaRaul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar ***jade-picon-know-who-is The influencer’s success is such that she was even selected to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, on Rede Globo.Raul Aragão/Harper’s Bazaar 0

The model has lost followers after nominating Arthur Aguiar twice for the wall and for having attitudes considered treason by the public. She also caused controversy by kissing Paulo André after Larissa’s warning from the glass house. Even today you can check out Leo Picon’s interview with Leo Dias, on YouTube of Metrópoles, who, in addition to other subjects, also commented on his sister’s participation in the reality show.

