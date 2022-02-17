‘Licorice pizza’ won’t win the Oscar for best picture and the bad luck is the Oscar; g1 already seen | Oscars 2022

Among all the 2022 Oscar nominees for best film ever released in Brazil, “Licorice pizza” just isn’t better – objectively – than “Attack dos Dogs”. Even so, the award would win much more by choosing the production directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (“Ghost Thread”), which hits theaters this Thursday (17).

First and foremost, it’s the lightest, most pop and accessible story among those created by one of the greatest filmmakers of all time – PTA has never been wrong, but his oeuvre fluctuates more between dense comic absurdities (“Magnolia”) and dramas. charged (“Black Blood”).

Second, it would help to repair the serious error of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, responsible for the Oscars, by forgetting the deserved nominations for the two protagonists, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (from the trio of Haim sisters).

In their feature-film debut, the young duo form one of the most adorable couples in recent years and, with an unparalleled charisma, should leave the audience with a sore face after smiling throughout the two hours and 13 minutes of the film.

With a script signed by the director, “Licorice pizza” is one of those films with almost no plot, more interested in the characters and their relationships than in great dramatic developments.

The idea may even surprise those who follow the filmmaker’s career, who has been nominated for an Oscar for five different films.

Forget the obsessions of Daniel Day-Lewis’ iconic characters or the intertwined plots of “Magnolia” (1999) or “Boogie Nights” (1997).

This time, PTA just wants to show a color photograph of a passion at that time when everything seems possible and lost at the same time.

Set on the outskirts of 1970s Hollywood, the story follows the relationship of a 15-year-old boy – the perfect mix between an inventive entrepreneurial teenager and a roguish crook – and a young woman ten years older and somewhat lost in life.

Putting it this way, it’s understandable who thinks he’s the center of the plot, but it’s Alana (by chance, the singer lends her name to the character, as well as her sisters, who play, you guessed it, the protagonist’s sisters) who carries the plot. .

Always on the lookout for his next business, with varying degrees of success (he goes from child actor to waterbed store owner), the boy has little time for uncertainty.

Such confidence, the main reason to keep the girl around someone so much younger, also takes the director/screenwriter’s eyes and even the public, ironically, a little away.

In PTA’s hands, Alana’s insecurities, in contrast to her magnetism, give the film its great charm.

Watching the comings and goings of the duo, with all their bets, arrogance and semi-innocent deceits is an almost inexplicable pleasure, which should warm even the hardest hearts with feelings of nostalgia – in which having lived in the 1970s is a mere detail.

At 18 years old, Hoffman shows that he inherited the limitless charisma of his father, who died in 2014. Without him, young Gary would easily sound arrogant or even forced, but thanks to the actor he becomes someone real.

An Oscar nomination would not be absurd, but its absence is understandable with so many first-rate actors in the category.

On the other hand, among the actresses the dispute is also intense, with names like Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman, but Alana deserved too much to be there – much more than the “snubbed” Lady Gaga.

In a year without so many major productions vying for top awards, “Licorice pizza” could dream of more than its three nominations (film, direction and original screenplay).