Like Crete, HB20 and HB20S get more expensive

Like the Novo Creta (and the old one as well), the Novos HB20 and HB20S became more expensive in February, with increases ranging from R$1,000 to R$3,400.

The Korean brand’s compact hatch was R$1,000 more expensive in the entry-level Sense version, whose Kappa 1.0 MPi engine has 75 horsepower on gasoline and 80 horsepower on ethanol.

It went from R$70,590 to R$71,590. The Vision version jumped from R$73,790 to R$74,790, up R$1,000.

In the case of the Evolution 1.0 version, the price jumped from R$77,990 to R$79,090, an addition of R$1,100.

More complete, the HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI rose from R$89,090 to R$92,490, adding another R$3,400 to the price of the manual version.

In the automatic, the price went from R$95,290 to R$98,390, up from R$3,100, while the Platinum Plus now costs R$106,090 against R$103,490, an increase of R$2,600.

The HB20 Sport costs BRL 101,990 against BRL 99,390 previously charged, thus having an additional BRL 2,600.

These 1.0 TGDI engine options deliver 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The HB20S Vision sedan, which also has a 1.0 MPi engine, went from R$78,290 to R$79,390, up from R$1,100.

The Evolution version went from R$82,390 to R$83,590, up from R$1,200. In the manual Platinum version, Hyundai’s compact sedan went from R$92,990 to R$96,390, up from R$3,400.

With automatic transmission, the price went from R$99,290 to R$101,890, an increase of R$2,600. Platinum Plus rose from BRL 106,890 to BRL 109,490, an extra BRL 2,600.

Hyundai HB20 2022 and HB20S 2022 – Prices