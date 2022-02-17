Linda Evangelista does 1st rehearsal after aesthetic nightmare: ‘I’m tired of hiding’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Linda Evangelista gives details of her aesthetic and emotional battle to People magazine (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Having been one of the most photographed women in the world, the supermodel Linda Evangelista has been living more reclusive in the last five years. Now, she graces the cover of the new edition of the American magazine People and reveals details about the physical and emotional pain that made her hide in recent years after undergoing an aesthetic intervention called CoolSculpting (cryolipolysis) — a non-invasive procedure, done with controlled cooling of localized fat cells.

After undergoing the intervention that, in her words, left her “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured”, the supermodel filed a lawsuit last September against the company Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. asking for 50 million dollars (approximately 258.19 million real) for damages. Linda says she can’t work because of the results of the procedure, which took seven sessions at a dermatologist’s office from August 2015 to February 2016.

“I loved being on the runway. Now, I run past someone I know,” says Linda. “I can’t live this way anymore, hiding and ashamed. I couldn’t live this pain any longer. I’m finally willing to speak up.”

“I thought I was going crazy”

Three months into the treatment, Linda noticed some bumps on the skin of her chin, thighs and breast area. “I tried to fix it myself, thinking I was doing something wrong,” says the model, who has started dieting and exercising more. “I got to the point where I wasn’t eating anymore. I thought I was going crazy.”

In June 2016 she went to the doctor. “I lowered my robe for him; I was yelling and said I hadn’t eaten, I was hungry.” Linda was diagnosed with a rare side effect of cryolipolysis called “Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia” (PAH), in which the cooling process causes fat tissue to thicken.

“Patients go with the objective of reducing and now it increases. The problem with PAH is that, in some cases, it will never go away. In many circumstances, the affected areas cannot be submitted to liposuction”, explains the surgeon. plastic Alan Matarasso (the doctor never treated the model).

Confidentiality agreement

In a statement to People, a representative for CoolSculpting said the procedure “has been well studied with over 100 scientific publications and over 11 million treatments worldwide.” In addition, the statement notes that known side effects such as PAH “continue to be well documented for patients and healthcare providers.”

The supermodel claims that when her doctor contacted CoolSculpting about the side effect, the company told her they wanted to “do the right thing” and offered to pay for liposuction with a surgeon of their choice.

The text of the lawsuit states that on the eve of the liposuction, the model was told that Zeltiq Aesthetics would cover the amount only if she signed a confidentiality agreement. Linda Evangelista refused and paid for two operations in June 2016.

However, the results were not satisfactory. “It hasn’t improved even a little bit,” he reveals. “It’s bumps that are hard. If I walk around without a girdle with a dress on, the friction will make it bleed.” Linda explains that she can no longer stretch her arms along her body. “I don’t think stylists will want to dress me like that.”

The model shares that she doesn’t look in the mirror. “Doesn’t look like me.” On cosmetic procedures, she reflects: “Why do we feel like we need to do these things to our bodies? I always knew I would get old. And I know this is something the body goes through.”

The supermodel says she doesn’t recognize herself physically to the same extent that she doesn’t recognize herself “as a person”. “She – the supermodel – is gone.”

However, Linda Evangelista remains optimistic about sharing her story, in order to comfort other women who go through similar situations. “This is my goal; I won’t hide anymore.”

