Livelo offers up to 10 points per real spent on Netshoes

THE livelo is offering up 10 points per dollar spent at netshoes. The offer, valid until tomorrow (17), is exclusive to purchases of products sold and delivered by the company.

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: exclusively for Elo card payments.

6 points per dollar spent: other forms of payment.

Conditions

Eligible products to offerrta: items sold and delivered by Netshoes.

Points will be credited within forty-five (45) days after receipt of the product(s). For purchases over R$4000.00 during campaigns, points can be credited within 60 (sixty) calendar days from receipt or withdrawal at the physical store. They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

Access Netshoes through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Netshoes”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase.

purchase example

When selecting a product, although there is a banner informing the partnership with Livelo, it is not possible to see how many points you will earn with the purchase.

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is less aggressive than the previous one, where it offered the opportunity to accumulate 12 points per real for purchases with Elo cards and 8 points per real for other forms of payment. In any case, the offer may interest those who need to buy a product on Netshoes immediately – especially if they have an Elo card, as they are eligible for the maximum accumulation.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Netshoes through the Livelo website.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.