Low testosterone? Watch out! You can develop this disease

A study led by the University of Western Australia has made an important discovery that could change the way we study the Alzheimer’s. This is because the group of researchers found that there is a link between the disease and low levels of testosterone.

During the research, medical records of 159,411 men, with an average age of 61 years, were analyzed. Data collection, which lasted seven years, showed that 826 patients analyzed developed dementia, 288 of them Alzheimer’s disease.

The men who had this problem were those with the low testosterone. The result showed that the risk of developing dementia is higher in men with this condition, about 43% chance and, in the case of Alzheimer’s, the probability rises to 80%.

“Those who developed dementia during follow-up were older, had fewer college qualifications, and a greater history of depression, traumatic brain injury, and drug use,” notes the study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Finally, it is important to inform that the average age of diagnosis of dementia was in the age group of 70 years, however, during the study, 676 of the men who participated in the research had some problem related to the mind as early as 65 years of age.