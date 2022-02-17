Low testosterone? You may be at risk of developing this disease

uA group of Australian researchers has found a link between low testosterone levels and Alzheimer’s disease. The finding is part of an observational study led by the University of Western Australia, which analyzed the medical records of 159,411 men, with an average age of 61 years. UK Biobank data was collected over a period of seven years.

Among those involved in the study, 826 developed dementia, including 288 with Alzheimer’s disease. The study indicates that men with low testosterone have a higher risk (43%) of developing incident dementia and an 80% chance of developing Alzheimer’s.

“Those who developed dementia during follow-up were older, had fewer college qualifications, and had a greater history of depression, traumatic brain injury, and drug use,” says the study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The median age at diagnosis of dementia was 70 years, with 676 (82%) of men diagnosed at age 65 years.

Also Read: Sleeping less than five hours a night doubles the risk of these diseases