Lucky from Brasilia hits corner and wins prize of R$ 46 thousand in Mega-Sena

posted on 02/17/2022 08:20



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

Although no one got the six numbers right in the Mega-Sena contest 2,454, held on Wednesday night (2/16) at Espaço Lotericas Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in São Paulo, not everyone left with their hands tied. A lucky person from Brasília, with a simple bet, won R$ 46 thousand when he hit the corner. The prize accumulated and promises to pay R$ 31 million in the next contest, on Saturday (19/2).

In addition to the winning bet on Brasilia, which was carried out on the internet, another 48 winning bets on the corner also took the jackpot of exactly R$ 46,328.88. The numbers drawn in the 2,454 contest were 09 – 14 – 22 – 24 – 44 – 47 and the maximum prize was around R$ 12 million.

How to play

In all, there are more than 12,000 lottery houses in Brazil, spread across the 26 states plus the Federal District, with bet validation until 19:00 (Brasilia time). The single costs R$ 4.50 and during 2021, the brasilienses walked with hot foot: there were three winning bets, the last being in early October, with the lucky one earning R$ 35.7 million, alone. In order to place a bet online, you must register, be of legal age and fill in your credit card number.

Probability

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the probability of winning the long-awaited prize is not the most pleasant part of the game, but it is not impossible either. According to the bank, with a single bet with six tens, the chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 50,063,860.