Lula continues to lead poll, but gap for Bolsonaro falls again

Lula continues to lead electoral poll with 40% of voting intentions (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

In a poll note, Lula continues to lead with 40% of voting intentions

Distance between PT and President Jair Bolsonaro dropped 5 percentage points in one month

Bolsonaro has 31% of the intentions; third place, Moro, has 9%

The new Power Data survey shows that Lula (PT) still leads the voting intentions for the presidential election, with 40%. However, the difference between PT and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dropped five percentage points in one month. The president has 31%, a difference of 9 points for Lula.

The survey was carried out between the 13th and 15th of February. A month ago, the difference between them was 14 percentage points. In the poll carried out between January 16 and 18, Lula had 42% and Bolsonaro 28%.

The survey heard 3 thousand people through calls to landlines and cell phones in 243 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the survey is registered with the TSE under number BR-06942/2022.

See the voting intention of the pre-candidates:

Squid (EN): 40%

Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Sergio Moro (Podemos): 9%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4%

João Doria (PSDB): 3%

André Janones (Forward): 2%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0%

Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0%

White/null: 5%

Don’t know: 3%

Moro rose 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey, carried out 15 days ago, oscillation within the margin of error. Ciro Gomes fell by 3 percentage points.

In an eventual second round, ex-president Lula would beat any of the opponents by at least 15 percentage points of difference. A month ago, the advantage was at least 22 points, according to Poder Data.

Lula over vice

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (15), during an interview with Banda B radio, in Curitiba, that don’t need a deputy from the Workers’ Party. Lula had been asked about the possibility of Geraldo Alckmin being launched as his vice president in this year’s presidential elections.

Keep reading

According to Lula, in politics, the important thing is to learn to “live together democratically in diversity.”

“I don’t want a vice like me. I don’t need a deputy from my party. I already demonstrated this in 2002, when I put José Alencar as my deputy. A companion who belonged to the PL and a great businessman”, observed the PT.

Lula also said that the country’s problem today is not just to win the elections, but to win and repair what was destroyed.

In addition, the former president stressed that it is not yet certain that Alckmin will be his deputy, since he has not yet made up his mind and the former governor of São Paulo doesn’t even have a party. However, if he forms a Lula-Alckmin ticket, he said he will have no problem.