Lula criticizes Eletrobras privatization and could undo it if elected | Economy

Felipe Moreno squid

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Wednesday (16) the Eletrobras privatization model approved by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) by six votes to one. On Twitter, Lula said he hoped that serious businessmen would not fall into the “weird arrangement” presented by the federal government.

“I hope that serious businessmen who want to invest in the Brazilian electricity sector do not embark on this weird arrangement that the current government’s homeland merchants are preparing for Eletrobras, a strategic company for Brazil, months before the election,” Lula wrote.

The idea is that the state-owned company’s sale process will be completed by May this year, but, if it depends on the PT pre-candidate, it will be undone from 2023. According to journalist Thomas Traumann, from Poder360, the idea is that, if fails to prevent the Auction, Lula will go to court to review values ​​and conditions.

Next steps

In total, the government calculated the amounts related to the privatization of Eletrobras at R$ 67 billion. Of this amount, R$ 25.3 billion will be paid by Eletrobras to the National Treasury for the grants of hydroelectric plants that will have their contracts changed.

A further R$ 32 billion will be allocated to alleviate electricity bills starting next year, through funds from the electricity sector, the Energy Development Account (CDE).

Another R$ 2.9 billion will be used to pay for the purchase of fuel for energy generation in the North region of the country, where some cities are not connected to the national energy system.

more reviews

The PT president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), stated that the TCU’s approval of the 1st phase of Eletrobras’ privatization is a “crime against the country”.

“It would be important for us to say that we are not going to leave it like this. And that those who are getting ready to make deals with Eletrobras, be clear about what they are getting into. We want to review the things they are going to do with these companies that are strategic for Brazilian development,” he said.