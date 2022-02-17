Malaysian girl charged with murder for killing baby born from rape

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A Malaysian teenager accused of killing her newborn baby she says was conceived from rape was charged on Tuesday with murder, her lawyer said, as activists called for her to be released on bail.

The 15-year-old, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was detained last week after a boy was found with stab wounds to the chest at a house in Terengganu state, police said.

The murder charge carries the death penalty in Malaysia, but minors found guilty of capital crimes can serve a life sentence at the discretion of the country’s king.

The girl claimed she was raped last year by a 20-year-old man whose whereabouts remain unknown, according to authorities. Police launched a separate investigation into the alleged attack and asked the man to turn himself in.

The young woman’s lawyer, Nurainie Haziqah Shafii, said she asked for bail on the grounds that she was a minor, female and ill, but the court denied the request without giving a reason.

The Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Malaysia’s Human Rights Commission, known as Suhakam, said it was disappointed with the court’s decision to keep the girl in custody.

“(The court) should consider the girl’s state of mind and ensure that she is detained in hospital,” Suhakam Commissioner Noor Aziah Mohamad Awal told Reuters.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

