Man dies after drinking BRL 3,000 champagne mixed with ecstasy

One man died and eight people were hospitalized after consuming ecstasy-laced champagne at a restaurant in Weiden, Germany. The drink bottle – from the brand moët & Chandon – it costs 430 pounds (R$ 3,007.83, at the current price).

The victim was identified as Harald Georg Z. He was with eight friends at the La Vita restaurant. The group decided to go out for drinks after one of those present appeared as a participant in the TV dating show. Take Me Outaccording to the German news site Bild.

However, soon after the bottle was opened on the table, all the guests – who are between 33 and 52 years old – showed extreme symptoms of poisoning such as “convulsions and foam at the mouth”, according to the Bild.

Georg Z died shortly after being admitted to hospital on Sunday night (13). The results of the toxicological and chemical analyzes carried out after the death are still unknown.

Police confirmed that, upon arriving at the bar, they found people lying on the floor. Georg had taken “a big gulp of champagne” and “passed out while foaming at the mouth”, according to witness statements heard by the Bild.

Police reports suggested that the three-liter bottle of champagne contained 1,000 times the “normal” dose of ecstasy.

Senior prosecutor Gerd Schaefer said toxicology tests showed “considerable concentration” of ecstasy in the champagne, but noted that it was still unclear how the drug got into the bottle.

One of the hospitalized victims managed to go home on Monday (14). She and other survivors who are in the hospital have already been questioned by the police.

A restaurant manager told a local newspaper that the bottle was opened and uncorked in front of guests at the table. “That was also filmed,” he added.

The prosecutor suspects that negligent homicide has taken place, but understands that the poisoning was not a targeted attack.