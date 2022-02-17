Man killed by shark posted warning: ‘No one is protected’

The man who was killed in a great white shark attack in Australia yesterday (16), had warned on his social media that “no one is protected” from these predators, before the tragedy happened.

On August 11, 2021, 35-year-old Brit Simon Nellist wrote on his Facebook profile: “Shark nets and drum ropes protect no one and kill all marine life every year”.

According to the Daily Mail, the criticism points to the inefficiency of these resources in ensuring the safety of bathers against any shark attacks, in addition to putting the lives of aquatic animals in the region at risk. Drum lines are giant hooks suspended from buoys that are baited with fish. However, the swimmer was killed before these lines were installed on site.

Simon Nellist criticized the lack of protection on beaches against shark attacks on his social media Image: Reproduction

The statement went viral after the incident, as many netizens interpreted it as a prediction of Nellist’s fate. He was the victim of the first shark attack in Sydney in nearly 60 years. The nearly 4-meter-long predator was prowling the Little Bay area, less than 150 meters away from the main beach.

Another discovery that caught the attention of users was a video posted on the social network, in which Simon Nellist is seen underwater, swimming alongside 10 sharks. The shoot was part of his work for the Scubathlon, a diving center in Rockdale owned by Nellist’s friend Della Ross.

In an interview with Australian broadcaster 7 News, Della Ross described Simon Nellist as a competent, calm and patient certified instructor with his students. In addition to always encouraging them to respect marine life. The Briton also collaborated with the development of diver rescue scenarios for the institute.

Della Ross also said she deeply feels the loss of her friend: “Everything that is connected to Simon is connected to the ocean. The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the people who make this earth lighter. He loved the water, he loved dive.”

The swimmer was training for a charity event this weekend which, due to the tragedy, was cancelled. According to some witnesses, the shark swallowed parts of its body before its remains were found hours later.

“Someone just got eaten by a shark. Oh man! Oh no! This is crazy. That’s a great white shark,” reported one of the local fishermen.

Another witness said: “We heard a scream and turned around, it sounded like a car had landed on the water, a big splash, then the shark was chewing on the body and there was blood everywhere.”

According to an animal welfare advocate, the beast may have mistaken Simon Nellist for a seal before launching its deadly attack.