Mania to search for diseases on the internet has a name

With the advancement of digital media, it has become increasingly easier to search for information. Such an evolution is extremely important, but the abundance of information must be viewed very carefully when it comes to health. Thus, not all available content about diseases or health problems should be taken literally. This is because the things that are read by those who research the topic can often frighten and cause the cyberchondria.

What is cyberchondria?

Cyberchondria is a new term created to define the habit of consulting the internet when feeling something different in the body. People with this trait tend to search for symptoms in search of a diagnosis. However, this will likely give you the wrong answers about your health.

Cyberchondria is the combination of the terms “cyber”, which refers to the virtual universe, and “chondria”, which means disorder. Therefore, this condition is seen as an evil of the 21st century, a disease of the digital age, precisely because of the influence that technology and the internet have acquired in our lives.

behavior vs. knowledge

Searching for data and information about health is not a problem, even the internet makes it possible for this information to circulate more quickly. In addition, researching a particular disease and/or symptom can help you to seek a doctor, to have a healthier lifestyle, among other positive things. But for that, it is necessary that these are conscious researches.

However, cyberchondria can lead to self-medication, as well as causing anxiety attacks due to anguish in front of what is being read. This is because often, when looking for information about a disease or symptom, we will find situations and extreme cases that can be frightening. Thus, it is necessary to pay attention so that this search for information does not become a behavior that negatively interferes with their quality of life.

In addition to this, although cyberchondria is not a disease, it can lead an individual to develop hypochondria, a psychological disorder caused by illness, in which the person lives with an excessive worry of having a health problem. In addition, people with this condition tend to consult with many doctors and undergo examinations frequently.