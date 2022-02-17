Manuela D’ávila mocks Bolsonaro for homage to communist soldiers

Bolsonaro and Russian soldiers marching in honor of the communist military that defeated Nazism.
Bolsonaro honors communist soldiers who defeated Nazism in Russia. Photo: Maxim Chemetov/Pool/AFP

Former federal deputy Manuela D’ávila (PCdoB) mocked President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Wednesday (16), for the tribute that the president paid, in Russia, to the communist soldiers of the Red Army, of the Soviet Union, who were responsible for ridding the world of Nazism. “It’s for dawning laughing at the president who is yet to be arrested for genocide,” wrote Manuela.

“What did Bozo say he went to do in Russia? Prevent World War 3. What was he really doing? To honor the grave of the unknown soldier, that is, of the communist soldiers who defeated Nazism. It’s to dawn laughing at the president who will still be arrested for genocide “, published Manuela.

The Bolsonarismo fake news network is trying, in every way, to propagandize that Bolsonaro “convinced Putin” not to attack Ukraine. Through images that put the Brazilian president in messianic poses in whatsapp groups and even through a crazy translation of a speech by the Russian president, Bolsonaro’s team tries to convince his supporters that he had some relevance in the Russian decision to retreat the troops.

