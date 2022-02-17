Manuela D’ávila mocks Bolsonaro for homage to communist soldiers

Former federal deputy Manuela D’ávila (PCdoB) mocked President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Wednesday (16), for the tribute that the president paid, in Russia, to the communist soldiers of the Red Army, of the Soviet Union, who were responsible for ridding the world of Nazism. “It’s for dawning laughing at the president who is yet to be arrested for genocide,” wrote Manuela.

Read more:

1. VIDEO: Alongside Putin, Bolsonaro defends “common values” and “peace for the whole world”

2. Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia is positive for a multipolar world. by Maringoni

3. VIDEO – Alongside the Brazilian chancellor, Lavrov detonates the USA: “They want to divide the world”

“What did Bozo say he went to do in Russia? Prevent World War 3. What was he really doing? To honor the grave of the unknown soldier, that is, of the communist soldiers who defeated Nazism. It’s to dawn laughing at the president who will still be arrested for genocide “, published Manuela.

What did Bozo say he was doing in Russia? Prevent World War 3. What was he really doing? To honor the grave of the unknown soldier, that is, of the communist soldiers who defeated Nazism It’s for dawn laughing at the president who will still be arrested for genocide https://t.co/DxYmNYhchP — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) February 16, 2022

The Bolsonarismo fake news network is trying, in every way, to propagandize that Bolsonaro “convinced Putin” not to attack Ukraine. Through images that put the Brazilian president in messianic poses in whatsapp groups and even through a crazy translation of a speech by the Russian president, Bolsonaro’s team tries to convince his supporters that he had some relevance in the Russian decision to retreat the troops.

After Maria from BBB 22, who should be the next expelled? — DCM ONLINE (@DCM_online) February 15, 2022

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link