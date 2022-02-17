Maria can pay a millionaire fine to Globo after expulsion from BBB; understand – Zoeira

The singer Maria, participant of the Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22was eliminated from reality, last Tuesday (15), by assault Natália with a bucket to the head during the Game of Discord. TV Globo reported that she violated one of the program’s rules — physical aggression against a participant.

In addition to being expelled from the game, the consequences of Maria’s attitude can generate a millionaire fine. According to columnist Fefito, from the portal wowthe BBB 22 participation agreement contains clauses that state that those who are disqualified “shall not be entitled to any remuneration, award or indemnity by Globo, being obliged to reimburse the losses and damages they cause”.

Millionaire fine and loss of prizes

That is, Maria can lose the prizes she won in competitions, whether money or appliances. The singer’s contract for the duration of the program can also be terminated immediately.

The contract also establishes a possible fine in the amount of the prize. “In the event of non-compliance with any of the obligations assumed by the parties in this instrument, as well as in the regulation, the infringing party will be subject to the payment of a fine of up to BRL 1.5 million“, says the contract.