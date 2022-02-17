market projects rate above 10% in coming years

Financial market economists calculate that the unemployment rate in Brazil, currently at 11.6%, will remain in the double-digit range at least until 2025. If this is confirmed, the country will complete ten consecutive years of double-digit unemployment. is, above 10%.

Analysts heard by UOL stated that such a prolonged period of unemployment above 10% is disastrous from a social and economic point of view. According to them, behind unemployment is the country’s inability to achieve sustainable growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Since 2016, Brazil has registered unemployment above 10%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Data from the Central Bank’s Market Expectations System show that financial market projections indicate rates above 10% at least until 2025. For the following years, there are still no estimates.

See the numbers:

GDP needs to grow for unemployment to fall

This ten-year period, if confirmed, will represent the largest double-digit unemployment interval in the IBGE’s historical series, which is relatively recent: it started in 2012.

Data compiled by IPEA (Institute of Applied Economic Research), based on IBGE surveys between 1992 and 2014, suggest that in this period there was also no unemployment higher than 10% for so long.

Economists say that high unemployment is a reflection of the economic crisis of recent years.

“Historically, it is necessary to grow more than 2% for unemployment to fall. At least, this is our experience even before the pandemic”, says economist Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of International Relations at the Central Bank and partner at the consultancy Schwartsman & associates.

“So we will most likely have to live with double-digit unemployment for at least the next two years.”

IBGE data and market projections, also compiled by the Central Bank, reveal the difficulties of economic growth in the midst of successive crises:

GDP Variation:

2012: +1.9% (IBGE)

2013: +3%

2014: +0.5%

2015: -3.5%

2016: -3.3%

2017: +1.3%

2018: +1.8%

2019: +1.2%

2020: -3.9%

2021: +4.5% (market projections)

2022: +0.3%

2023: +1.5%

2024: +2%

2025: +2%

For economist Mauro Schneider, from MCM Consultores, high unemployment is not a surprise.

The past no longer recommends much optimism to me. What complicates the picture, looking forward, is that we have a horizon with growth expectations at modest rates. In theory, the generation of jobs is also part of this modest growth scenario.

Mauro Schneider, economist at MCM Consultores

Crisis after crisis, labor market is pressured

Economists say that the prolongation of the economic crisis in recent years has put pressure on the job market. Unemployment began to accelerate in 2014, with the crisis of Dilma Rousseff’s government. More recently, the new coronavirus pandemic emerged.

It’s one thing to have a recession for a few quarters. Another thing is having a very long recession, like the one from 2014 to 2016, which pushed unemployment to more than 10%. When Brazil threatened to grow again, the pandemic came. Thus, we will have a whole generation, starting at 18 years old and going up to 25 or 27 years old, that will not have developed their skills in the job market.

Alexander Schwartsman, economist

Mauro Schneider, from MCM Consultores, says that GDP growth in 2021 – whose rate will still be officially released by the IBGE – was just enough for economic activity to return to pre-pandemic level.

“For 2022, the expectation is of a virtually stagnant economy. We are talking about a sequence of very difficult years, with demand problems in companies and skepticism in relation to Brazil’s ability to solve its structural problems”, says the economist. “This long period of low growth negatively affects the supply of labor.”

Impacts on the population

Economist Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, president of Cofecon (Federal Council of Economics) and professor at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), says that double-digit unemployment for ten years, if confirmed, will be “a real tragedy , in a country with extreme regional and income inequality”.

Unemployment is cruel especially for the poorest, who suffer the most from its effects, as they depend directly on their income to survive. In metropolitan regions, mainly, it generates a social scourge, as it leads to family disintegration, eviction from homes and the very loss of citizenship.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, president of Cofecon

Lacerda also says that each more unemployed means “one less consumer”. For him, unemployment worsens the social condition of the population and, economically, “is a restriction to growth on a sustainable basis, socially and environmentally.”

Minister of Finance during José Sarney’s government in the late 1980s, Maílson da Nóbrega, an economist and partner at consultancy Tendências, says that prolonged unemployment reduces the possibility of workers rising.

There is a huge cost to the country, not just in financial terms, because prolonged unemployment undermines a worker’s ability to qualify. Some economists call this hysteresis, which is the loss of resilience. You start to have a mass of workers who can no longer compete in the job market.

Mailson da Nóbrega, former Minister of Finance

Like other economists, Maílson says that unemployment in Brazil has its origins in low growth.

What can be done?

Among economists, there are disagreements about what can be done to reduce unemployment in Brazil. Some defend state investments in the economy, while others cite the need to balance public accounts, to favor the attraction of resources for production.

Lacerda assesses that the current economic policy does not stimulate activity. “What generates employment is the growth of the economy, driven by investment”, he says. “Without perspective, companies close, eliminating jobs. Those that remain lay off workers due to the crisis.”

Alexandre Schwartsman, from the consultancy Schwartsman & Associados, says that there is no clear recipe for accelerating GDP and, therefore, generating jobs. According to him, GDP is a consequence of the course of the economy.

Schwartsman’s view is that if the government accelerates spending to create jobs, as some economists suggest, the outcome will be even worse. “Let’s get to the problem [de contas públicas] 2014, which led us to double the unemployment rate”, he warns.

Former minister Maílson da Nóbrega follows the same line. “A robust program of action by the State, to make the economy grow and generate jobs, can have the opposite effect”, he says. “This will result in an increase in the interest rate and make it difficult to manage the public debt. The high interest rate will harm the country’s ability to grow.”

what does the government say

In a note to UOLthe Ministry of Labor and Welfare said it does not comment on “individual or one-off projections” on unemployment.

“However, it is important to remember the latest available data and forecasts regarding the unemployment rate, announced during the pandemic, which were not verified afterwards,” the ministry said. “Still in 2020, several research institutions and the financial market predicted unemployment rates between 18% and 23%, considering the context of the covid-19 pandemic. These results did not occur in 2020 or in 2021.”

The ministry also said that the Brazilian job market has shown resilience in the face of the economic contraction caused by the pandemic.

According to the note, this can be explained in part “by the more than 23 million agreements between 10.5 million workers and 1.5 million employers and by the provisional guarantee in employment, all arising from the BEm (Emergency Benefit of Employment Maintenance) and Income), implemented throughout 2020 and 2021.” BEM allowed a reduction in wages and working hours during the pandemic

The Ministry of Economy did not specifically comment on projections for GDP and unemployment.