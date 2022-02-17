Marta enters the second half and avoids Brazil’s defeat by Holland

Brazil debuted with a draw in the 2022 season. Pia Soundhage’s team won 1-1 against Holland this Wednesday (16), at the Michel D’Ornano stadium, for the Tournament of France, which brings together, in addition to the hosts , the national team of Finland. The Brazilian team returns to the field on Saturday (19), against France, and ends its participation against Finland, next Tuesday (22).

The goals were scored in the second half. Holland opened with Beerensteyn, but Marta, who started on the bench, came on with 10 minutes to go and scored from the penalty spot, keeping Brazil’s unbeaten record against Holland. The two teams have faced each other seven times in history. There were three Brazilian victories and four draws.

It was the first meeting between the two teams after the 3-3 draw in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics – both teams fell in the quarter-finals of the competition. With the intention of carrying out tests and preparing the selection for the Women’s Copa America —qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games—, Pia Sundhage selected a very different team from the one that competed in the Olympic Games, including starting with Martha on the bench. The Dutch are preparing for the dispute of Euro 2023 under the command of the new coach, the British Mari Parsons.

The game started well balanced, with chances for both teams. In the first move, Brazil was startled after a free kick by the Netherlands into the area. Striker Vivianne Miedema received at the second post, played to the middle of the area. Van der Gragt completed for the goal, Lorena made a partial save, but the defense removed the danger.

Ary Borges with the ball during the Brazilian team’s match against the Netherlands Image: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Brazil responded with a kick by Fe Palermo, 5 minutes into the game, after a corner kick. But goalkeeper Van Veenendaal saved easily. A minute later, Ary Borges had the clearest scoring chance of the first half. She received it at the entrance of the area, turned and kicked. The ball practically exploded in the corner of the left post.

With more possession of the ball in the first half, the Netherlands started to scare again in the 29th minute. Lorena was unable to intercept the deep throw to Miedema. But defender Tainara managed to block the Arsenal striker’s shot.

Two minutes later, Brazil missed another opportunity in a good exchange of passes in the attack. Kerolin received on the right and crossed in the head of Ary Borges, free in the area. But the Palmeiras striker sent the ball to the left of the Netherlands goal.

Brazil returned with two changes for the second half. On the right-back, Pia took Antônia out for Letícia Santos. In the attack, Debinha gave way to Ludmila. But right at the beginning of the complementary stage, goalkeeper Lorena felt a cramp in her left calf and was replaced by Letícia.

Beerensteyn scored a goal for the Netherlands national team Image: Disclosure/@oranjevrouwen

The Netherlands opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the second half, with Beerensteyn. Ludmila lost the ball in the attack, and Spitse made a long and accurate shot for the forward who plays for Bayern Munich. Beerensteyn beat Fe Palermo in the race and kicked the ball into the goal.

After the goal, Pia promoted new changes, with the intention of making Brazil more offensive. He took out midfielders Luana and Duda, for midfielders Ana Vitória and Giovana. With cramp, Kerolin left the game in the 34th minute for Queen Marta to enter.

In the 34th minute, the Netherlands had a chance to extend the score. Brazil missed the ball out, and Miedema received it at the entrance of the area. The attacker cut the mark and kicked hard for Letícia’s good defense.

Brazil equalized in the 41st minute of the second half, after the referee saw the ball in the hand of the Dutch defender. The shirt number 10 of Brazil charged with category, in the right corner of Van Veenendaal, who didn’t even react.

Before the end of the game, the Netherlands still had one player sent off. Van Dongen received the second yellow card in the 47th minute after making a foul to prevent Brazil’s counterattack.

Marta scores her 118th goal for Brazil

Against Holland, Marta scored her 118th goal for the national team. But the Queen, who has played 177 games, with hopscotch disagreed with the numbers. “I have doubts about this account. I think they lost some goals and games in the middle, but it’s worth it.”

In an interview after the match, Marta explained that she started on the bench because she only joined the national team on Tuesday. “Happy to have joined in the last 5, 10 minutes. I took a very long trip and ended up arriving yesterday. But what I saw of the selection made me very happy because we are in a transition period, many new girls, and the year facing a great team like Holland and we faced it head on”.

“We had a good first half, we put a lot of pressure on them in the first ten minutes, we could have scored, already left with the score in the first half and came back better for the second. I think in the second, we didn’t come back from the same way. But it was worth it for the determination, for the fight. It’s always exciting to be able to play with great teams, like Holland”, he said.

Marta also analyzed that Holland was better prepared for the match, since most of the players work in Europe, which is in the middle of the season. On the other hand, the Brazilian team has athletes who work both in Europe and in Brazil, where the season is starting, and in the United States, as is the case with shirt 10, which is still in pre-season.

“In this sense, they are much more prepared than we are because their season, who play here in Europe, has been going on for a long time. But I believe it is important for us to play games like this because it is in difficulties that we grow”, he concluded. .

Brazil vs Netherlands

Date: 02/16/2022

Place: Stadium Michel D’Ornano (Caen – France)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

goals: Beerensteyn (Netherlands) at 15′ of the 2nd T and Marta (Brazil) at 41′ of the 2nd T.

Brazil: Lorraine (Leticia); Tainara, Daiane, Antonia (Letícia Santos) and Fe Palermo; Duda (Giovana), Luana (Ana Vitória), Kerolin (Marta) and Ary Borges; Debinha (Ludmila) and Geyse. Coach: Pia Sondhage.

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal, Nouwen, Van Dongen (expelled), Van Der Gragt, Casparij (Van Es); Spitse, Pelova, Groenen; Martens, Beerensteyn (Leuchter) and Miadema (Brugts). Technician: Mark Parsons