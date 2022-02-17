Mayor Vrdi and Health Secretary of Varginha attend a meeting in Belo Horizonte

The mayor of Varginha Vérdi Melo, accompanied by the secretary of health, Armando Fortunato Filho and the servants of the Municipal Secretary of Health, Dr. Adrian Nogueira and Miguel José de Lima, was in Belo Horizonte last Monday (14) to discuss the possibility of a medical school coming to Varginha. The meeting took place at the headquarters of FELUMA – Lucas Machado Educational Foundation, maintainer of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte.

According to Mayor Vérdi, they met with the President of the Educational Foundation, Dr Wagner Eduardo Ferreira and other members of the board. Although the meeting did not have a concrete result, the mayor considers that a great step has been taken. “Today we took a big step towards building a project so that in the near future, Varginha will be awarded the Faculty of Medicine, which is really the desire of all our people”, he said.

Also according to Vérdi, the Educational Foundation showed interest in installing a unit of the Faculty of Medicine in Varginha. But, at the moment, it will not be possible, because of a decision by the Federal Government to suspend until April 2023 the opening of new Faculties of Medicine in Brazil. Therefore, only a project allied to the Foundation’s Business Plan and political articulations is prepared so that the suspension is not extended.

“It was a historic meeting with the board of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, which started the negotiations for the installation of a Faculty of Medicine in our municipality”, said the Secretary of Health, Armando Fortunato.