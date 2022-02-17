Me goes to Petrpolis, digs mud, but finds out that daughter died buried – National

Digging the mud with a hoe, I tried to help in the search for the daughter buried after the heavy rains that hit Petrpolis this Tuesday (15/2) (photo: Social networks / Reproduction)

“God gave it to me, God took it”. This was the outburst of Gizelia Carminate Oliveira, 36, on Instagram, after receiving confirmation of the death of her daughter, 17, on Wednesday afternoon (2/16). The mother, who lives in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, traveled to Petrópolis, a municipality in the Serrana Region of Rio de Janeiro, after the heavy rains that hit the city on Tuesday (2/15). Teenager Maria Eduarda Carminate de Carvalho lived in Morro da Oficina, one of the places most devastated by the storm.

This morning, in an act of despair before the rubble, she took a hoe to remove the mud and try to find Maria Eduarda. Confirmation of death, however, came hours later.

To the G1 portal, the mother said that her daughter’s body was found on the couch. She was hugging her godmother, Tnia, and her granddaughter, a 1-year-old baby.

“With a broken heart, I announce the death of my daughter”, wrote Gizelia when using the Stories function of the social network. “I will love you forever. You took half of me. I grieve eternally my princess,” she told her mother in another post this afternoon.

The number of dead rises to 94

The number of missing persons was not disclosed by the Fire Department team, but a register made by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro shows that at least 25 people are wanted.

Last Tuesday, the city recorded 260 millimeters of rain in just six hours. The amount more than expected for the entire month of February. Several city streets were flooded and reception points for people living in risky areas were opened.