Me goes to Petrpolis, digs mud, but finds out that daughter died buried – National

This morning, in an act of despair before the rubble, she took a hoe to remove the mud and try to find Maria Eduarda. Confirmation of death, however, came hours later.
To the G1 portal, the mother said that her daughter’s body was found on the couch. She was hugging her godmother, Tnia, and her granddaughter, a 1-year-old baby.
“With a broken heart, I announce the death of my daughter”, wrote Gizelia when using the Stories function of the social network. “I will love you forever. You took half of me. I grieve eternally my princess,” she told her mother in another post this afternoon.
The number of dead rises to 94
The number of missing persons was not disclosed by the Fire Department team, but a register made by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro shows that at least 25 people are wanted.
Last Tuesday, the city recorded 260 millimeters of rain in just six hours. The amount more than expected for the entire month of February. Several city streets were flooded and reception points for people living in risky areas were opened.