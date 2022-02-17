Mega-Sena awards R$ 11.3 million this Wednesday; check out the tens | lotteries

Felipe Moreno Mega-Sena draws R$ 12 million this Wednesday

Caixa Econômica Federal held this Wednesday (16) the 2,454 Mega-Sena draw with an estimated prize of R$ 11.3 million. Caixa should announce the winners in the next few hours. If none of the six scores is correct, the prize will accumulate and approach R$ 20 million in the next draw.

Check the numbers drawn:

09 – 14 – 22 – 24 – 44 – 47

How to participate in the next draw?

The next Mega-Sena contest takes place on Saturday (19), at 8 pm. It is possible to bet until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery house accredited by Caixa in the country.

It is also possible to bet online. A single Mega-Sena ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50.

How to bet online at Mega-Sena?

For those who bet online, it is not possible to opt for the minimum bet of R$ 4.50. On Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$30, whether with a single bet or more than one.

See how to bet here.



To make a bigger bet, with 7 numbers, giving a greater chance of winning, the price goes up to R$ 31.50. Another option to reach the minimum price is to make seven single bets, which together have the same value, R$ 31.50. In addition, pools, available online, are another viable option.

How does Mega-Sena work?

The contest is held by Caixa Econômica Federal and the winner can receive millions of reais if they hit the six dozen. Drawings take place at least twice a week – usually on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The player can also win prizes with a lower value if they match four or five numbers, known as Quadra and Quina, respectively.

When playing, the player can choose the numbers or try their luck with Surpresinha. This model consists of the automatic choice, performed by the system, of the dozens played. Another option is to keep the same bet for two, four or even eight consecutive draws, known as Teimosinha.

Mega Sena Awards

Prizes usually start at approximately R$ 3 million for those who hit the six dozen. In this way, the value accumulates with each contest without a winner.

It is also possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers from the 60 available on the betting wheel. For this, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel. The total Mega-Sena prize corresponds to 43.35% of the proceeds. Of this value: